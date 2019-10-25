The Montrose High School softball team was well represented on the Southwestern League All-Conference rosters after the teams were announced earlier this week.

Starting pitcher Kennadie Minerich was the only Lady Indian given a first-team nod while Jasmyne Aragon, Cora Blowers, Lara Edeker and Kylie Morris were selected to the second team.

The Lady Indians went 11-13 this season with a 4-4 record in the SWL.

Tags

Load comments