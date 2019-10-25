The Montrose High School softball team was well represented on the Southwestern League All-Conference rosters after the teams were announced earlier this week.
Starting pitcher Kennadie Minerich was the only Lady Indian given a first-team nod while Jasmyne Aragon, Cora Blowers, Lara Edeker and Kylie Morris were selected to the second team.
The Lady Indians went 11-13 this season with a 4-4 record in the SWL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.