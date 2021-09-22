Protecting a one-run lead, freshman Baeli Minerich iced Montrose’s 7-6 comeback win over Palisade to help snap Montrose’s three-game losing streak.
The Indians (9-5, 1-3 in league play) were down 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but capitalized on Bulldog errors and walks, along with timely hitting, to take a 7-5 lead. Palisade scored a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t get the game-tying hit.
The nail-biting victory over Palisade (11-4) snapped what’s been a three-game slump for Montrose, a stretch in which the Indians were outscored 37-0 and without a run in 15 straight innings.
After losing 16-0 to Air Academy, Montrose lost to Grand Junction Central 10-0, and followed that with a 11-0 loss on Saturday against Fruita.
“The teams that we’ve faced — they’re hard,” said senior shortstop Lara Edeker, adding the club’s stretch has been more a product of the schedule rather than the team’s talent. “The fact that (Fruita) only got 11 runs on us, and Central got 10 runs, that’s really good. They haven’t done that in a really long time. We held our own for awhile, and personally, I think we did really good.”
The Indians’ ability to stay even-keeled paid off Monday. Palisade came into the game 8-2 in September, including back-to-back wins against Rifle and Delta. The Bulldogs were a few innings away from win No. 12 before Montrose’s sixth-inning surge.
Before their late rally, the Indians had scored one run in 20 innings, a season-worst stretch. But Montrose’s at bats last week signaled a return to early season output was likely near — Edeker’s center field approach led to a pair of hits on Saturday, and Andie Blowers was a tough at-bat, having two appearances that went more than five pitches.
Montrose struck out five times across five innings on Saturday, but threatened with a pair of base hits in the first inning from Savanah Piquette and Minerich. Malaya Becenti was 1-for-1 with a walk, and Grace Gibson hit a sharp liner to first that was caught.
Unlike against Central, Montrose had just one 1-2-3 inning in the loss against Fruita, generating runners on base, but just not enough timely hits to push some runs across.
Montrose faced some tough pitching during its recent path, made all the more difficult considering the team hits off a pitching machine in practice, a far cry from live pitching, when movement and speed factor into the approach at the plate.
“What I’m more concerned about is how well they battled,” Montrose head coach Joe Bollinger said following Saturday’s loss. “They kept fighting clear to the end and never gave up. You’re going to have better teams that beat you, but as long as you can keep fighting, that shows the toughness of your team.”
The Indians’ toughness leaked into Monday during their come-from-behind victory, one that moves them an inch closer to clinching the program’s first winning season since 2013. The win comes at a good time, too, with Rifle (7-6) heading to Montrose for a Saturday (Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) doubleheader, and a rematch with league-leading Central (11-3) on tap next Thursday.
“We’re just trying to keep it loose and have fun during the season,” Edeker said. “Obviously we want to win and have less errors and more hits, but if we’re staying happy, that’s the main goal there.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.