The Montrose High School softball team’s efforts to make the state tournament came up short Saturday at the regional tournament.

The 28th ranked Lady Indians dropped the first game against No. 5 seat Wheat Ridge, 20-0. And then they lost 17-3 to 21st rated Ponderosa.

Montrose ends its season with an 11-13 record (4-4 in Southwestern League play).

