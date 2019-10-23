The Montrose High School softball team’s efforts to make the state tournament came up short Saturday at the regional tournament.
The 28th ranked Lady Indians dropped the first game against No. 5 seat Wheat Ridge, 20-0. And then they lost 17-3 to 21st rated Ponderosa.
Montrose ends its season with an 11-13 record (4-4 in Southwestern League play).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.