Needing a perfect day to ensure a spot in one of the 4A softball regional brackets, Montrose was tasked with defeating league rival Grand Junction twice during the team’s doubleheader last Saturday.
The Indians weren’t able to secure a flawless day, losing the second game 10-9 after defeating the Tigers 11-9 in game one, which was the resumption of a suspended game between both teams from earlier this season due to weather conditions.
The loss to Grand Junction (4-17) pushed Montrose (11-11) down to No. 39 in the 4A softball RPI, seven spots outside of playoff contention. The Indians had entered Saturday at No. 34, needing both games to have a shot at the final playoff spit (No. 32).
But a five-run second inning from the Tigers due to errors started the Indians’ swan song to their season.
The scoring surge gave Grand Junction a 5-1 lead heading into the third inning, when Montrose tacked on another run to trim the Tigers’ lead.
Grand Junction immediately responded, scoring four more to take a 9-2 advantage. Montrose’s bats kept battling, pushing across two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.
The Indians nearly mounted a comeback, scoring four runs in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game. Grand Junction’s Caylee Richardson thwarted Montrose’s comeback plans, recording the final out to split the doubleheader.
The loss dashed any hopes for Montrose’s playoff chances. The Indians came into Saturday following two straight losses and were 1-5 in their past six games.
Despite the rocky finish, Montrose was just .012 percentage points from making the postseason field. And despite missing the postseason, the program secured its first season without a losing record since 2013.
It was a considerable turnaround after the program finished 2-13 during the COVID-shortened season in 2020. The team’s underclassmen, like Baeli Minerich and Andie Blowers, provided a spark offensively in 2021 while seniors like Lara Edeker, Savannah Piquette and Grace Gibson contributed steady at-bats and solid defense.
The Indians finished the 2021 season with an 11-11 record, including 2-6 in league play. They finished .500 despite a -21 run differential.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
