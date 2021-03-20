After capturing a commanding 4-0 win over Grand Junction Central on Tuesday (which came after a 5-4 overtime loss to Delta on Monday), Montrose boys soccer marched to Fruita, played a flawless second-half, and came away with win No. 2 on the young season.
A pair of second-half goals sent the Indians home with a 2-1 victory, one made even more impressive since Montrose didn’t allow Fruita to engage on on its side of the field in that latter half.
“We were just the aggressor,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “We got to the ball first, made calm decisions and put shots on their (Fruita) goal.”
The players, she added, didn’t look tired in the second half, echoing what Snyder mentioned before the start of the season, that this team is the most physically fit group of players she’s had during her tenure as head Montrose coach.
The Indians mastered winning 50-50 balls in the second half, playing aggressive and confidently.
“My backline looked fabulous,” Snyder said. “They were nice and compressed and patient on the ball, and didn’t give Fruita much opportunity.”
The Indians pressured Fruita’s outside midfielder, eliminating opportunities for Fruita to enter Montrose’s side of the field. It was an adjustment from the first half, where the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead and made an effort to play the Montrose strikers on the lines.
The game plan shifted momentum into the Indians’ favor, allowing Aiden Harrell to score off an assist from Ben Silverberg. Soon after, Montrose’s Agustin Montoya Ornelas received Adriel Encarnacion’s pass and punched in the Indians’ second score and the game-winner.
“We really stepped it up the second half,” captain J.T. Imus said. “Strikers were pressuring the ball, which led to bad passes and bad touches for Fruita. We finished out the game.”
The win was Montrose’s third straight against Fruita — in the past five matchups between the two teams, Montrose has won four.
Grabbing most of the 50-50 balls helped in Friday’s win, helping limit offensive opportunities for the Wildcats.
“That was the middies doing their job really well and playing great,” Imus said.
Friday’s game was Montrose’s third in five days, a difference from years prior when teams would play just two games per week. It’s part of the restructured schedule for sports in Season C (spring). Other sports (basketball, wrestling), too, had a similar schedule difference.
But after three, the Indians’ conditioning is well on display. It helped in the win over Fruita,
“That fitness has played a big factor for us,” Snyder said. “Fruita is usually physical, and they got physical tonight when they were down one. We just got through it and they (Indian players) really played through and showed some resilience — all that preparation work has paid off.”
Though Imus runs less than the other players as a center back, playing three games in short order was an adjustment, he said. Practice on Wednesday and Thursday wasn’t rigorous, he added, offering an opportunity for the Indians to rest.
But the players’ pre-season preparation has shown, he said, especially in the comeback win over Fruita.
“As long as we keep our heart in it and play our hearts out, I think we can get in a good season,” Imus said.
Montrose will look to make it five wins in the past six matchups as Fruita heads to Montrose next Thursday for a game at 5 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
