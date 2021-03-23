With no seniors on the spring volleyball team at Montrose High School, there’s plenty of opportunity for any of the 10 juniors to take a lead role and help guide the Indians.
One of those juniors, Madisen Matoush, looked the part on Monday.
Matoush, one of Montrose’s outside hitters, had an all-around efficient night, recording 12 kills, 27 digs and seven aces as the Indians (1-0) defeated Glenwood Springs three sets to one: 25-15, 30-28, 23-25 and 25-20.
All three outputs in each category were career-highs for Matoush, who’s expected to take on a prominent role this spring after playing 61 sets her sophomore year.
“She was strong tonight, in every aspect,” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “She passed well, came up with some really good digs for us and offensively was able to put the ball away. Hiccups here and there throughout the game, for everybody, but she really overall had a really strong match.”
Those hiccups were evident as the match went along, as the Demons capitalized on key plays, though Forrest attributed the minor blunders to the Indians settling with the season just beginning.
“The flow of the game — just everybody on the team trying to get into a groove, find a flow and find a rhythm,” Forrest said.
The Indians did fine that rhythm, which came in the third and fourth sets. Despite losing the third set by two, Montrose nearly pulled off the comeback for a straight-sets sweep, pulling within one before the Demons secured the win with a kill.
Montrose quickly recovered in the last set, jumping out to an 18-13 lead before polishing the match victory with a 25-20 win. The win was helped by Montrose’s comeback in the second set, one where the Indians were down 12-7. Montrose rallied and tied the score at 25 all during the teams’ back-and-forth, and later secured the victory with a clutch play at the net.
The Indians’ outside hitters could have had more kills on the night, but the Demons’ libero Reese Goluba had an answer for nearly every play, extending opportunities for Glenwood Springs to find some points.
“She was everywhere,” Forrest said of Goluba. “We had a hard time — she just read so well and picked up all the girls’ swings and she had a really good game. It was hard to keep it away from her.”
Though Montrose met some resistance, it was still able to put away plenty of plays. Kelsey Rocco matched Matoush with 12 kills, and was second on the team with 23 digs, adding three aces.
There was plenty of help, too, from junior Kiera Quezada, who’s in her first season as a setter. She looked comfortable in the position, consistently setting up Montrose for easy swings and playable balls.
“She’s like this little utility player that will find the hole, get the kill for us or put the ball where we need it,” Forrest said. “It’s good to see her doing so well early in the season and early in her setting career.”
Quezada will look to make it two in a row strong performances on Tuesday as Montrose heads to Grand Junction Central for a conference matchup at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.