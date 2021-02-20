Encapsulated inside the Montrose Rec Center pool area, and with fans, parents watching from above — behind the windows on the upstairs track — the Montrose swimmers gave themselves another reason to feel good about their 2021 season so far. Though the Indians placed third overall behind Fruita and Durango — there’s only eight swimmers for MHS, much less than the 18 to 20 from their counterparts — a collection of Indians dropped times again, including senior Alex Waxler and freshman Giada Amundson.
The home meet, the team’s first, saw the continuation of the trend, one that’s seen the swimmers improve their times as the season has progressed.
“We had another good meet, another good showing,” said Montrose coach Laurie Hadley.
Amundson finished with a time of 1:29.00 in the 100 yard butterfly, and Waxler, in the 500 yard freestyle, finished at 6:24:10, and later in the 100 yard breaststroke, placed 3rd with a time of 1:28:87.
Others, too, impressed, like Megan Waxler, who placed 2nd (1:17.76) in the second Heat of the 100 yard backstroke.
The improved times are part of what’s driving the Indians so far this season, said junior Mattie Embrey, who had a time of 1:27.13 in the 100 yard freestyle and also participated in the 200 yard freestyle relay and 200 yard individual medley.
“I think one of the big motivators is trying to keep that sense of normalcy with all the COVID stuff going on,” Embrey said. “It’s a bigger motivator to have this activity to do with everything else going on.”
Waxler, the team’s only senior, said she’s been impressed with the team performance so far, many of which are freshman and sophomores gaining experience.
“I think everyones doing very good this year,” Waxler said. “Everyone has dropped a lot of time this year and they’re all working hard.”
The atmosphere has been quite different, with teams much more scattered and required mask wearing once the swimmers leave the pool, which is “hard,” she said, as the swimmers have to catch their breath after a lengthy swim.
Despite the difference, Waxler and Embrey agree the team’s off pool chemistry is translating extensively on meet days.
“The team’s getting along great this year,” Embrey said, “especially since we have girls from previous years and a good group of freshmen this year. They’re all so sweet and so nice.”
It helps when teammates are engaged during an event, she added supporting one (or multiple) swimmers during an individual run or a relay.
“Whenever we’re in a relay together or individual events, it’s really reassuring, especially during the relays,” she said of the teammates’ support. “You always have two or three girls behind you telling you that you can do it, and that adds to the reassurance.”
Hadley attributes the team’s consistency to their fierce work ethic in practice and willingness to improve in what’s her first year at the helm of the program. The swimmers’ desire to buy-in — in a season where the team isn’t at full capacity and it’s much shorter — is why they’re performing at a high level, she said.
“If you workout hard, you swim like you practice,” she said. “If you practice hard, you’re going to swim fast.”
Alise Hardie, a versatile swimmer, was busy at the Montrose meet, competing in the 500 yard freestyle, 200 yard individual medley and the 200 yard and 400 yard freestyle relay. She placed third in the 500, finishing at 6:03.31.
Freshman Violet Noel, one of two divers on the Montrose team, finished with a score of 332.55
Here are some additional results from the meet in Gunnison on Friday:
• 200 yard freestyle:
— Caitlyn Dillon: 2:25.70
— Grace Cross: 2:47.80
• 200 yard individual medley
— Alise Hardie: 2:35.61
— Giada Amundson: 3:07.79
— Mattie Embrey: 3:22.66
• 50 yard freestyle:
— Alex Waxler: 28.80
— Megan Waxler: 29.57
— Ariana Najar: 32.79
— Kate Donohoe: 34.22
