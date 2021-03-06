The Montrose girls swim team went to Colorado Mesa University on Friday for Day 1 of the Southwest Conference Championship Meet, and came away with some top times as a number of the swimmers vie for state.
The 200 yard freestyle relay team — Alex and Megan Waxler, Alise Hardie and Caitlyn Dillon — qualified for state, and finished with a time of 1:49.49, good for third. The four collectively improved upon their finish time by four seconds and, as of Friday, were ranked 19th in the state (the top 20 teams qualified).
Freshman Violet Noel, a diver for the Indians, also qualified for state. On Friday, she finished first with a score of 354.40.
Montrose finished fourth in the 200 yard medley relay, made up of the same team in the freestyle relay, with a time of 2:07.46.
Here are some additional results from Day 1 of the district meet (name, placement and time):
200 yard freestyle:
— Alex Waxler: finished 3rd, 2:19
— Grace Cross: 10th, 2:43.33
200 yard individual medley:
— Mattie Embrey: 11th, 3:24.34
50 yard freestyle:
— Alex Waxler: 4th, 28.06
— Megan Waxler: 5th, 29.23
— Caitlyn Dillon: 7th, 29.59
100 yard butterfly:
— Giada Amundson: 6th, 1:31.21
100 yard freestyle:
— Arianna Najar: 5th, 1:09.21
— Mattie Embrey: 13th, 1:22.37
500 yard freestyle:
— Alise Hardie: 4th, 5:52.79
— Kate Donohoe: 8th, 7:01.91
100 yard backstroke:
— Caitlyn Dillon: 2nd, 1:10.92
— Grace Cross: 7th, 1:21.73
— Ariana Najar: 11th, 1:26.50
100 yard breaststroke:
— Alise Hardie: 7th, 1:20.02
— Kate Donohoe: 14th, 1:43.18
