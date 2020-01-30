The Lady Indians’ Wednesday dual against Grand Junction was a bit of a breather for the Montrose girls swimmers leading up to the districts next weekend, coach Ellen Erickson said.
There isn’t a meet this weekend, which means the swimmers can rest up any lingering injuries before making one final push before the state meet, which starts Feb. 18, Erickson added.
“I like the idea of them swimming on Wednesday,” she said. “It gives them a workout. They get to race and then they get to rest for a week and a half.”
Grand Junction won the dual with 808 points while Montrose finished with 276.
Individually, the Lady Indians had a number of swimmers that won separate events.
In the 50-yard free, Natalee Luis took first place with a time of 27.71. Alex Waxler also ended up in third in the same event (28.47).
Luis, Julia TenNapel and the Waxlers, Alex and Megan, teamed up for the 200 freestyle relay and took first place (1:49.37). The same four competed in the 200 IM relay and placed second (2:07.28).
TenNapel wound up in second place in the 100 butterfly (1:08.43). She later took the runner-up spot in the 200 IM (2:21.72).
Luis also took third in the 100 freestyle (1:01.83).
Megan Waxler finished in third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.74).
Alex Waxler wound up in third in the 500 freestyle (6:43.04).
Finally, Caitlin Dillon, Ashleigh Richards, Kate Donohoe and Grace Cross joined forces in the 400 freestyle relay and ended up in third place (4:51.38).
Now with this dual in the books, the team’s focus is on districts, from Feb. 1-2 in Grand Junction.
Erickson said following a regular season in which the Lady Indians have mostly placed fourth and fifth, she thinks that’s where the team will fall at districts. But Montrose will head into the meet trying to play the spoiler role, hoping to “goof up” some of the league opponents’ relays, she added.
“We have a strong team but we don’t have enough (swimmers) compared to the other teams that have 20 people,” said Erickson. “We can’t play as big a part because we have 14. But we have a few that can kind of come out and surprise some (teams).”
Before districts, Montrose will host a dive meet at 4 p.m., Friday at the Community Recreation Center.
