Eleven teams competed in the girls’ high school golf tournament in Carbondale this past Monday.
Steamboat Springs won with a low score of 278. Vail Mountain was second, three shots back, and Montrose High School carded a 292 for third place. The competition was played at River Valley Ranch.
Logan Hale of Steamboat Springs was the tournament medalist with a 76.
Junior Savanah Piquette led Montrose golfers with a 95 and finished seventh. Sierra Mihavetz, also a junior, turned in a 98. Grace DeJulio (99), Kendyll Bernatis (102) and Giada Amundson (105) rounded out the Montrose scoring.
The team will take this week off to finish the school year. Next week are final exams.
The team will return to play June 1 at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction. The regional golf tournament will be the week of June 7 and the state tournament the week of June 21.
