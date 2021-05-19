Montrose girls golf Savanah Piquette at Cobble Creek

Savanah Piquette, a junior on the MHS girls golf team, swings through a shot in tournament competition earlier this month at the Links of Cobble Creek. Piquette was the team medalist on Monday, May 17 in Carbondale at the River Valley Ranch golf course with a score of 95. The MHS team finished third. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Eleven teams competed in the girls’ high school golf tournament in Carbondale this past Monday.

Steamboat Springs won with a low score of 278. Vail Mountain was second, three shots back, and Montrose High School carded a 292 for third place. The competition was played at River Valley Ranch.

Logan Hale of Steamboat Springs was the tournament medalist with a 76.

Junior Savanah Piquette led Montrose golfers with a 95 and finished seventh. Sierra Mihavetz, also a junior, turned in a 98. Grace DeJulio (99), Kendyll Bernatis (102) and Giada Amundson (105) rounded out the Montrose scoring.

The team will take this week off to finish the school year. Next week are final exams.

The team will return to play June 1 at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction. The regional golf tournament will be the week of June 7 and the state tournament the week of June 21.

