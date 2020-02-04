Montrose thrower heading to next level

Montrose track and field coach Kyle Miller knew Keli Drye had the potential to compete at the collegiate level. But as for Drye, she wasn’t so sure where she would go.
The Montrose discus and shot put thrower’s decision came down to Western Colorado University’s track and field team reaching out to her, instead of seeking out the school. Drye hadn’t given a thought about Western.
But after touring the college, Drye said, “she fell in love with the campus.” Heading into next season, Drye will become a Mountaineer.
On Tuesday, Drye, surrounded by her parents, siblings, friends and Miller, celebrated signing on to Western’s track and field program
“Everything facility-wise is pretty cool,” Drye said, adding she enjoyed that the college has both indoor and outdoor facilities, as well as the coaching staff.
“It’s not going to be easy to watch (her) go off,” Kristy, Drye’s mother, said. “But it’s going to be super exciting where she ends up in a year.”
“I’m super proud of her,” added Randall, Drye’s father.
Miller, who’s coached Drye for the last three years, said he was thrilled to see his senior athlete advance to the next level, but this accomplishment “was not surprising.”
“I’m just always amazed at how quick it happens,” Miller said. “It just seemed like last year she was a freshman and now she’s a senior heading off somewhere. But it’s exciting to see someone as talented as her go off somewhere and expand on (her abilities).”
Miller said when Drye entered the track and field program in ninth grade, he knew right away she was adept in the sport.
“Each year since she’s grown exponentially,” he said.
Drye has placed at state for three straight years, including coming off a season in which she took fifth in both the shot put and discus events. She has also been historically good for Montrose, because she holds the school record in the discus.
Miller said he wouldn’t be surprised if Drye places at state again in May, or if she cracks the top three in both events at the tournament.
“That would be awesome,” he said.
The Montrose hurler isn’t standing still despite knowing she’ll continue the sport for another four years.
Miller said Drye is an athlete who puts “a lot of pressure on herself” to do better each meet. She’s aiming to set the school-record shot put later this spring.
“That’s always good to have something to strive for,” Miller said.
In between training for track and field at Western, Drye plans to study sports science. She said she’s not sure, right now, what she hopes to do with her major once she graduates.
But she’ll have four years to find out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.