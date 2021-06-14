Update: Montrose defeated Pueblo Central 8-7 and will play Pueblo County for a shot at the state tournament.
Montrose scored our runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. Pueblo Central scored two runs in the fifth and sixth to cut the Indians' lead to 6-5, but after a Zeke Steenburgen double in the bottom of the sixth, Jaxon Kattner produced a clutch two-run single to make it 8-5.
The Indians' starter Parker Davis pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. After Titus Weese allowed two runs in relief, ace Nolin Boone came in to shut the door.
Pueblo Central scored a pair in the top of the seventh before Boone induced a pop out to Keagan Goodwin to end the game.
Steenburgen was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Boone added three hits and an RBI.
•••
Montrose, ranked No. 10 in 4A for regional seeding, will face No. 23 Pueblo Central at noon today in a first-round matchup at the regional tournament, in Region 6.
Montrose (10-5) will need to defeat Pueblo Central (10-6) to advance and play host Pueblo County (12-4) in game two, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. The winner of game two advances to the state tournament.
Pueblo Central comes into Monday's game on a two-game winning streak, and with a season run differential of +51. The Wildcats’ team batting average is .281, and they’re earned run average is 3.22.
Montrose, winners in six of their past seven, are 5-2 away from home this season. The Indians played Pueblo County last week and lost 9-2.
They faced Pueblo County’s ace Cole Martino, who has a 0.99 ERA in 49 ⅔ innings and is likely to start in game two.
Pueblo County, as one of eight host teams, has a first-round bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.