Montrose High School, the No. 1 seed in the 4A state football playoffs, will play No. 17 Denver South on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
Montrose, after finishing the regular season undefeated and no. 1 in the 4A football RPI, was one of eight teams to earn a first-round bye last week.
Denver South (9-2) had to earn its way into the second round. The Ravens played No. 16 Mesa Ridge last Friday in the opening round of the state playoffs and won 24-21. Quarterback Joseph Capra (No. 7) threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the win and the running game added 157 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
Montrose’s defense, which has held opponents 13.1 points per game, will be tasked with limiting Capra, a dual-threat quarterback, and Chevelle Early (No. 22), South’s leading rusher.
Montrose played some of its best football at home this season, however, allowing just one opponent — Fruita — to score more than 20 points at MHS. All other teams combined for 40 points across four games.
The Indians will be led by quarterback Gage Wareham, running backs Ethan Hartman and Blake Griffin and an offensive line that’s opened up holes consistently against both strong and average defenses. Defensively, Bode Greiner, Ashden Oberg and Hunter Duke have been playmakers for Montrose.
The winner between Montrose and Denver South will move on to play Golden (No. 9) or Fountain-Fort Carson (No. 8) in the quarterfinals. Golden and Fountain-Fort Carson play on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
