Montrose High School’s girls tennis team wasn’t able to win any of its matches on Tuesday against Grand Junction, but the girls showed flashes of why they can potentially take additional strides as a group this season.
Freshman Andie Blowers, playing at No. 2 singles, was trading strong serves with opponent Emma Thompson, who won the first set 6-4. The two played evenly in the second set, each winning six games. The two traded points in the final set, doing their best to trump one another before Thompson pulled away to win 7-5.
“She’s just played against her sister (Cora), so seeing a different player — different players make different errors, have different weaknesses compared to her sister so she needs to learn those and I think she is. She’s doing well,” Indians coach Tony Ryan said. “The intensity she was playing with, she was really focused on every play and really deeply into the game. That kind of thing doesn’t always happen.”
Cora Blowers, Andie’s sister and the team’s lone senior, played a court away from Andie and matched up against Emma Aubert, one of the Tigers’ stronger players. Blowers was able to net some points in a few games, but Aubert sealed the game every time, winning the match 6-0, 6-0.
It’s a small step back for Blowers, who won her match on Saturday at Grand Junction Central. Ryan said Aubert is likely one of the tougher opponents Blowers will play all year.
On the other side of the courts was Katy Story, the No. 3 singles player for the Indians. Story’s opponent, Natalie Hanks, was unrelenting with pressure, sending back Story’s serves and returns on nearly every play. It led an impatient approach from Story, a freshman learning the nuances of the game at the varsity level in her first year.
Story did win some games, but lost the match 6-2, 6-1.
“It’s a learning opportunity for them, talk to them about what needs to improve,” Ryan said of the younger group. This year will serve as an opportunity for the girls to work on their tennis skills, he added, considering some are playing matches for the first time, against opponents that can give them different looks.
That was the case for the Indians’ doubles players. Rhyan Neary and Pragati Chaudhary lost 6-1, 6-0 to Charlie King and Lizzie Ballard. Montrose’s Violent Noel and Samantha Go, both freshman, nearly won the first set, losing by two games (6-4), but couldn’t match the same output, losing the second set 6-1.
“They stayed close, and No. 1 doubles had a good first set,” Ryan said of the doubles teams. “They’re improving.”
The Indians’ Melaina Yender and Alyssa Oman lost 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 doubles, Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales, played a competitive match, similar to their performance Saturday, but lost 6-4, 6-4.
Montrose will be back on the court Monday at Delta High School, with the next home matches set for next Thursday, at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.