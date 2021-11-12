The moment Montrose High School football (10-0) was named the No. 1 seed in the 4A state football playoff bracket, a previous thought entered its way into the minds of the players and coaching staff: two seasons down, one to go.
“This particular year we broke it down into three seasons — the Western Slope league, rivalry games and now the playoff schedule,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said. “Everybody’s 0-0 in the playoffs and it’s a fresh start for everybody and a high stakes scenario where if you lose, you go home.”
Montrose will start its “third” season Friday night in the second round of the 4A football playoffs against No. 17 Denver South (9-2), which earned the right to play 4A’s No. 1 team after defeating Mesa Ridge 24-21 last Friday.
Montrose itself earned the right to host a playoff game, its first home postseason contest since 2019, after an undefeated 10-0 regular season run that catapulted them to the top of their class.
Key seniors on this year’s team like Ashden Oberg, Bode Greiner, Tayne Ila and Gabe Miller were a part of that 2019 version of Montrose football and gained experience playing postseason football at home.
All four will be out on the field Friday night with another opportunity to add to their historic run.
“It’s completely different,” said Greiner of the playoff atmosphere. “Our most hyped game this year was probably against Palmer Ridge because it was such a close game and that still doesn’t compare to any playoff game. You lose and you’re done. It’s intense and I expect the crowd and us to be really loud.”
The Indians will undoubtedly have the support of the normally-packed Montrose crowd, eager to see if the team’s defense, which has allowed 13.1 points per game, can stop Denver South’s dual-threat quarterback Joseph Capra (No. 7), who has passed for more than 2,000 yards this season while running for 695.
Running back Chevelle Early (No. 22) is a threat, too, amassing 989 rushing yards on 135 carries. Wideouts Rashad Caldwell (No. 1) and Dominic McGath (N0. 13) have combined for 99 receptions and 1,936 receiving yards.
When it comes to the Ravens’ skill positions, they check all the boxes. (South averages 39.7 points per game and is 6-0 on the road.)
“We’re going to have to play well on the defensive side and try to limit their big plays and force them to try to grind it out,” Mertens said. “We’ll see how it goes offensively. Our offense can give them some problems, too.”
Montrose’s running back group — Blake Griffin, Torrie Eckerman, Ethan Hartman and Miller — and their blend of speed and power have caused fits for defenses.
The Indians’ running back committee and team as a whole were able to gameplan for the Ravens this week, and thanks to a first-round bye, took an opportunity to recoup, rest, heal and focus on themselves for much of last week. “Our coaches said it was probably the best bye week they’ve ever coached. We got a lot better,” Greiner said.
The team’s chemistry has played a pivotal role in their growth defensively, where a largely senior-led group has trusted one another with blocking assignments and specific coverages.
Seniors Luke Barney and Oberg have, at times in tandem, swarmed opposing quarterbacks. Senior Hunter Duke has shown a knack for the big play. And Hartman and Miller, despite at times shouldering the offensive load during certain drives, have swiftly returned to the field, ready to play defense.
The Indians players credit the team’s defensive success to the coaching staff on that end — Kurt Scriffiny (linebackers), Alex Matlock (defensive line) and Al Griffin (defensive backs) — but also to their overall chemistry, which strengthened following Mertens’ decision to name sophomore Gage Wareham the starting quarterback. Senior Bridger Kurtz earned the start in the season opener, but was supplanted one game later.
“This team is a family,” Oberg said. “We’ve come together a lot more. At the start of the season, we changed quarterbacks and that was the point where we decided we needed to come together, bond and make this happen.
“It was tough at first to see,” Oberg added of the quarterback change. “But as we played, we saw that coach made the right call and we realized that and came together. It’s all trust.”
Now, Wareham has blossomed as the starter, leading an offense that’s averaging 39.5 points per game, and Kurtz, who has a tall frame and strong hands, has become one of Wareham’s top options at wideout. The pair will look to connect on a pass or two, or maybe more, depending on Friday’s game script.
They’ll also storm out of the locker room alongside their teammates right before 6 p.m. Friday night, the start of their “new” season. “10-0 was a separate season. The playoffs are a new season, anything can happen,” Greiner said.
“We’re ready for this,” said Oberg with a smile.
The players have been ready, well before completing an unbeaten regular season a few weeks ago. They’re also aware that 10-0 is satisfying, but 1-0 during playoff time is better.
“We were talking to the kids yesterday about the intensity in the playoffs,” Mertens said. “You think the league games are intense games when you’re playing in them, but once you play in the playoffs, you realize what real intensity really is because everybody’s fighting and they’re willing to do things they wouldn’t do in the regular season.
“You always get everybody’s best effort. Everyone’s going to throw everything they have at you to beat you and hopefully you’re good enough to move on. It’s definitely fun. Playoff football is fun. There’s nothing better than playing football in November.”
