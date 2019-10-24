As scary as the Montrose High School volleyball’s offense has been this season, the team has yet to completely showcase how formidable it can be, said head coach Shane Forrest.
“This team (hasn’t) been at their top at the same time,” she said. “... If they all can perform at their best, all at the same time, this could be a pretty dangerous team.”
And yet, Montrose is leaps and bounds ahead of its Southwestern League opponents in the offensive department.
The Lady Indians are first as a team in hitting percentage (.232) and kills (630). Fruita Monument and Durango are both second in those respective categories as the Wildcats have a hitting percentage of .166 and the Demons have accumulated 546 kills so far.
Senior Madison Satterly, who leads the league in hitting percentage (.379) and kills (198), said the team’s offensive skills come down to the player’s experience and a versatile attack.
“We’re all consistent,” said Satterly.
She added the players also make it a point to be positive even if they’re having an off night.
“Our chemistry is so good that we don’t want to be down on each other because we know it’s not good for the team,” she said.
Satterly and teammate Caraline Burwell are the only players in the SWL who have a hitting percentage over .300 as Burwell is at .336.
And not far behind, sophomore Kelsey Rocco is ranked fourth in that same category at .213 and third in the league in kills with 140.
Although the Lady Indians haven’t all been in top form, Forrest said having this kind of variety helps Montrose overcome a player having a bad game.
“If somebody struggles, then there’s somebody to pick up (the pace),” she said. “... They just grind it out and make things happen.”
Montrose (15-3; 6-1 in SWL) will use this offensive attack to avenge its only league loss of the season as the Lady Indians host the Durango Demons (11-5; 5-1 in league play) at 11 a.m., Saturday.
Montrose has been on an eight-game win streak since losing against Durango on Sept. 21, with MHS’ last victory coming off of a 3-0 sweep; 25-23, 25-13, 25-13, over Grand Junction Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians will use this Durango match to determine if they achieved their preseason goal of notching an SWL championship. Even though the Demons face off against the Wildcats the day before, the title will come down to Saturday’s contest.
As expected for a confident Montrose group, the Lady Indians are optimistic about hoisting that league championship.
“We do tend to play our best volleyball at home,” Forrest said. “And I have no doubt that will be the same this Saturday as well. They’ll be motivated to play their best volleyball.”
This match won’t just determine the league winners, but it’s also a celebration of Montrose volleyball since 1975.
That was the first year the sport became a sanctioned high school sport by CHSAA.
The local high school program is using the 45th season as a way to honor alumni and former coaches between the second and third sets on Saturday, said Forrest.
But, no doubt, Montrose has high hopes following this match.
Forrest said, at this point in the year, “the biggest match of the season is always the next one” as the Lady Indians hope to also host the regional tournament.
Montrose is on pace to do so as its the No. 7 ranked team in Class 4A and third in RPI.
Satterly said having the chance to host regionals has made her and her teammates like their chances of reaching another preseason goal: qualifying for state.
The Durango game, as well as four matches in the Palmer Ridge Tournament on Nov. 2, will solidify Montrose’s chances of having regionals at its friendly confines.
Forrest said her team’s chances are quite high even if it has a slip up at Palmer Ridge.
Either way, the Montrose coach said the competition will be a key indicator for the team as the Lady Indians will see some of the best schools of the state. The last time that happened in all of one tourney came back in September in the Lewis-Palmer Tournament.
“This is an exciting time of the year,” Forrest said.
