For the first time under head coach Shane Forrest, Montrose volleyball won’t have a senior on the team. Forrest has coached the program for 23 years, but she’s never not had a player in their last season within the group.
“It’s unique,” Forrest said. “It’s a unique year. We have 10 juniors on the varsity team this year.”
Some of those juniors include outside hitters Taylor Foster, Madison Matoush and Kelsey Rocco. The trio will look to lead the team during the spring season,
“I really expect them to step up this year,” Forrest said of the trio, “and we’ve got some strong juniors joining them.”
The Indians are coming off a 21-7 season where they were ranked No. 2 in 4A in the state tournament bracket, reaching the quarterfinal before losing to eventual 2019 champion Lewis Palmer. Montrose was also Southwestern League champions.
Rocco is aware of how opposing teams might view them without a senior.
“I think teams are going to kind of look down on us and not expect a lot from us because we don’t have any seniors,” Rocco said. “But I think that us being leaders we’re going to try really hard to put our team out there.”
“I think it’s different to not have that leadership person I guess to kind of look up to, but it’s going to be exciting to see how we can do it while keeping the energy up,” Matoush said.
Rocco and Matoush expect to play a heft part in continuing the program’s momentum. During the 2019 season, Rocco was second on the team in kills with 220, averaging 2.4 per set. She added 42 aces and was second in digs, with 334. She was one of four players to play in 93 sets.
Matoush gained considerable experience, too, during her sophomore campaign, playing in 61 sets. She notched 193 digs, 21 kills and was fourth on the Indians with 31 aces.
The pair are joined by junior setters Kiera Quezada and Rachel Maddox, who combined to play 11 sets in 2019 but step into a prominent role as juniors.
“I’m happy with where we’re at right now,” Forrest said. “I think they came in ready to go and in pretty good shape and a lot of them played in the offseason. I think they’re hungry because they didn’t have a season in the fall, and they’ve come back working really hard.”
The girls were able to play some club ball in December and January, practically made up of the whole team, playing kids in Utah. It’s helped with the transition into a new season, especially since the program hasn’t played an official game since Nov. 16, 2019.
Montrose, too, will play some familiar teams out of the gate rather than waiting for the second half of the season, facing three conference opponents in the first five games.
“It’s definitely better because those are teams we’re normally used to,” Rocco said. “We know them pretty well and can change our game plan if we need to.”
Though there are expectations for the team, just being in the gym and improving with each practice and getting the opportunity to play is a perspective Forrest, and the team, have adopted.
“That’s a perspective I think we all need to keep in mind — the opportunity we have to play and be together,” Forrest said. “But with high expectations because I think we can be competitive. We’re a fast, competitive team and they’re fighters, they love to win. It’s going to be fun to see how they grow throughout the year.”
The Indians begin their season at home against Glenwood Springs on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
