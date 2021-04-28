After finishing the regular season 8-6, Montrose volleyball will have an opportunity to reach state.
The Indians received the No. 20 seed at the regional tournament, and will face No. 5 Coronado on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Following the matchup against Coronado, Montrose will play No. 12 Frederick.
Coronado finished the season undefeated (10-0) and lost one set all season (April 6 against Woodland Park).
Frederick went 12-2. The Warriors haven’t lost since April 8, and are currently on an eight-game winning streak.
A strong, winning performance on Saturday can net Montrose its second-straight state appearance.
All three teams will play two matches, playing once each against one another.
***
Holding their breath until the announcement, Olathe volleyball players and coaches weren’t sure if their 9-5 season was enough to get into the regional tournament. But the Pirates, on the thinnest of margins, secured the final regional seed (No. 24), and will face the No. 1 team in 2A — Wiggins.
“We were all stoked to get in,” Pirates volleyball coach Travis Eason said. “This was a goal of ours — to make it to playoffs. (I’m) glad they were able to accomplish this. Now to go make some noise at regionals.”
The Pirates will need a season-best performance on Saturday, when they’re slated to face host Wiggins at 9 a.m. The Tigers are winners in eight of their past nine games, and feature three players who’ve recorded more than 100 kills.
Dawson School, the No. 16 seed, is also in Region 1 alongside Olathe and Wiggins. The Mustangs finished 9-4, and like the Pirates, are coming off a loss.
Olathe hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2016.
