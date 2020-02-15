Montrose volleyball standout inks letter of intent for CSU-Pueblo

Madison Satterly’s love of volleyball can be traced back to her mom.
The Montrose volleyball standout recalled watching her mother, Sara McCombs, playing the sport through rec leagues, which in turn made Satterly want to try out volleyball.
“I would watch her and I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Satterly said.
“I always wanted her to find out to see if it was her thing. It was up to her but she took to it and fell in love with it,” McCombs, also a former Montrose volleyball standout, said.
When Satterly started high school, she said she was well aware she wanted to continue with the sport in college.
Recently, she made that dream come true.
On Thursday, Satterly, surrounded by family members, coaches and friends, signed her letter of intent to play for the Colorado State University-Pueblo women’s volleyball team.
“It (shows) a lot of her hard work that’s she’s put in since very early on,” McCombs said.
“... She’s put in the work and has really engrossed herself in the sport.”
McCombs added when she couldn’t find her daughter at home, she would find Satterly in her room studying collegiate and high school volleyball players.
Satterly said the Thunderwolves program first reached out to hear about playing at the school. After some research into the program and a visit to Pueblo, Satterly said once she saw the campus and met her future teammates, she knew where she was going to play next year.
“I really liked the atmosphere,” she said.
Montrose volleyball coach Shane Forrest said the Thunderwolves are receiving one tremendous player who can make an impact right away.
“Where she is today, she’s worked really hard to get here,” Forrest said. “... She’s put in the work to make it happen.”
Satterly had another offer from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, the runners-up for the DII national championship last season. Although that college has recent success, Satterly said CSU-Pueblo also has a powerhouse program and it is closer to family.
In Satterly, Pueblo is getting a volleyball player who was a force for the Lady Indians this past season. She led the Southwestern League in kills (315), hitting percentage (.347) and total blocks (83).
Satterly will follow in her mother’s footsteps as McCombs was a collegiate volleyball athlete. McCombs played for Adams State, which is in the same Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference as CSU-Pueblo.
When she’s not playing volleyball, Satterly plans to major in business and sports management.
With this degree, Satterly hopes to stay in the sports world.
“You can do a whole lot with it,” Satterly said, adding she can use it at the high school, collegiate or professional level. “... I’m really excited that I found the major that I really liked.”
