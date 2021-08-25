Montrose High School’s volleyball team started their season with a win on Tuesday, defeating Delta in a non-conference matchup three sets to one (25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22).
The win is Montrose’s second against Delta in the team’s past three meetings. The Indians won in straight sets last spring, but the Panthers held on later in the season, coming from behind to win at home.
Tuesday marked the first contest for Montrose in its planned offensive system. Kelsey Rocco and Madisen Matoush are the team’s outside hitters, with Taylor Foster and Hallie Fenton handling duties up the middle.
Brooke Williams, Montrose’s tallest player, rotates in as a middle blocker, and Jaedyn Key is the team’s right side hitter.
It helped early with Montrose winning by nine points in the first set, but Delta settled in. The Panthers closed the gap in the second set before notching a two-point win in set No. 3. The Indians were able to close it out in the fourth, handing Delta its first loss of the campaign.
Ellie Ames had a team-high 12 kills for Delta and teammate Raelee McCurdy was second with 10. Erika Kuta, a senior and captain for the Panthers, had three kills. She had 12 in the Delta’s win against Montrose last season.
It’s surely a welcome start for Montrose, which, with this 2021 group, lost four of its last five games to close out the spring season. Two of those losses came during playoffs (against Coronado and Frederick), but after a 5-2 start, the Indians went 3-6 over their last nine games.
Montrose used a busy summer to head into the fall season having improved. Aside from open gyms, clinicians from Utah came to provide additional instruction.
A three week break in June helped with rest, and the team didn’t really miss a beat, Rocco said.
“We had our camps, and that was really nice,” Rocco said. “It really helped with our team chemistry and our rotations, which are coming together.”
“We went to Adams State and did fine,” head coach Shane Forrest said during practice last week. “We beat the teams we should beat and played some really good teams we learned some lessons from. It was a really good summer.”
The season opening win was Montrose’s fifth straight — the Indians haven’t lost a season opener since 2016.
Montrose plays Palisade at home on Thursday (6:30 p.m. start) before a stretch of road games. The Indians will visit Glenwood Springs, Battle Mountain and Grand Junction in late August and early September.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
