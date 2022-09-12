The Montrose Red Hawks volleyball team competed in the Lewis-Palmer tournament over the weekend as they stepped into battle with several of the top teams in the state of Colorado.
The young and inexperienced Red Hawk team took on the host team, Lewis-Palmer to open up the competition. Lewis-Palmer prevailed 25-16 and 25-23. The second game was tight all the way and the Hawks eventually succumbed to the Rangers by 2 points.
Holy Family was next up for the Red Hawks. The Tigers defeated the locals by the scores of 25-20 and 25-15.
The closest match of the weekend came against the Bayfield Wolves. The Red Hawks lost both games of the match by the scores of 25-21 and 25-23. Again a very close second game but the Wolves prevailed by 2 points.
The final contest was perhaps the most closely contested match of the tournament as the Niwot Cougars took the measure of the Red Hawks 2-1. The Cougars won game one of the match 25-22. The Red Hawks reversed the script winning game two 25-16. The third and final game of the match went to Niwot 15-11
The Red Hawks return home with an overall record of 1-6 but with lessons learned that can be put to good use in the upcoming schedule. Next up, a home contest with the Grand Junction Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 13. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
