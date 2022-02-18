Dmarian Lopez could do no wrong at the 2022 state wrestling championships in Denver on Friday as he cruised to the finals match in the 285-pound weight class in 4A.
“It was awesome,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said of Lopez’ performance. “His first two matches were what I expected of him.”
Lopez (26-0) carved through Leo Rivera of Roosevelt in his opening round, winning by pin fall (1:06) to advance to the quarterfinals, where he was ridiculously dominant — he defeated Christopher Walker of Widefield by fall (0:26).
In his semifinals match, Lopez encountered a few bumps. Leon Ramirez (34-6) of Greeley Central was down just 2-0 through two periods. With twenty seconds left in the third period, Ramirez attempted to throw Lopez, which was unsuccessful and allowed Lopez to catch Ramirez on his back and win by decision 5-0.
Lopez will wrestle for the 285-pound 4A title around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore (41-1), who was consistently ranked this season alongside Lopez as the top two wrestlers in the division.
“The key for Dmarian in the final is continuing to move,” Samples said. “Moore is a big ‘ole kid and pretty dang good wrestler, so we have to keep moving, keep him out of position and shoot and finish our shots. We have to stay on him.”
While Lopez will try to capture a wrestling title, his teammate Kamron Alegia (32-10)will try to vie for a third-place finish at 120 pounds.
Alegria won his first match against Hassin Maynes of Grand Junction Central by pin fall (4:51). In the quarterfinal, Alegria went toe-to-toe with Frankie Gallegos of Mesa Ridge. The score was 0-0 after two periods. With around a minute left in the third, Gallegos used a tilt to expose Alegria’s back and net two points and the win by decision 2-0.
Alegria nearly escaped the maneuver, but it was too late.
“It’s unfortunate but it was a good, solid match,” Samples said. “He wrestled well. He needed to be a little more aggressive but that’s okay. He wrestled solid.”
Alegria bounced back against Tyson Stahlecker of Palmer Ridge, winning by decision 10-5. He overcame a pair of mistakes to net the win and continue his bid to place.
He’ll face Noah Lopez (31-6) of Erie a little after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a chance to wrestle Roosevelt’s Travis Long, who lost in the semifinals to standout Kobi Johnson of Loveland.
Johnson, barring a miraculous performance from Windsor’s John Kinney, is likely to win the 4A title at 120.
Montrose has a total of 27 points through two days, though with just two wrestlers compared to six or more with other schools that have scored less.
“You bring in two kids to the tournament and they’re wrestling on Saturday, that’s pretty good,” Samples said. “I was hoping we would have two in the semis, but Kam just needs to get some wins on the backside and hopefully Dmarian pulls one out tomorrow night.”
Ponderosa, which qualified 13 wrestlers, is currently in first place with 199 points. Pomona is a distant second with 161.5.