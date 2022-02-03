Inside Lloyd McMillan Gym Wednesday evening, Isaiah Alcazar securely strapped his wrestling headgear, walked over to the scorer’s table with a slight grin and confidently stepped onto the mat in the middle of the gym floor.
In the 170-pound weight class, Alcazar was facing Grand Junction Central’s Tyler Zick. Alcazar, with his tall frame and length, looked like he matched up well with his counterpart. It didn’t look like he would encounter much trouble.
Despite a 5-2 deficit after the first period, Alcazar battled back and gained position on Zink. The score was tied 5-5 after two periods, then Alcazar took a 7-5 lead before pinning Zink to win the match.
For Alcazar, the win lifted a mountain of stress from his shoulders after leaving lockdown a few hours before the match because of a reported potential security threat.
Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene and checked and secured each room, later confirming there were no weapons and no threat on site. Students inside MHS were on lockdown for approximately three hours while parents and some students, who left campus for lunch, desperately waited outside for updates.
“Honestly, I didn’t feel too good heading into today’s match because of the events that occurred earlier in the day,” Alcazar said. “I was tired, but I was glad I still was able to pick it up throughout the rest of the match.”
Alcazar, while in lockdown, heard his brother had made it out safe and that his mother was waiting outside for him. That reassured him, but he was concerned for friends of his in other areas of the building.
“I was just praying that everyone was okay,” Alcazar said.
In the period between the end of the lockdown and the start of Montrose’s dual, Alcazar said he felt tense. The combination of sitting idle for hours, the adrenaline rush of being thrust into lockdown and uncertainty of the situation adjusted his mental and physical preparation.
“That’s a hard thing to go through. You don’t know what’s happening,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said. “You’re locked in a room for hours on end wondering what’s going to happen. It probably did put a strain on their emotional side and wore them out a bit. That’s kind of how they wrestled.
“I’ve never been in that situation so I don’t know the stress level, but for some of them, I know it was pretty dang stressful. Two plus hours of sitting in a classroom wondering what’s happening, that definitely has to mess with your mind a bit. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”
Around thirty minutes after Alcazar’s matchup, the dual ended, with Montrose winning 42-39. But 18 of the Indians’ points came via forfeit and four of their wrestlers were pinned.
Central’s William Dean won via tech fall over Austin Zimmer and Montrose’s Adriel Martinez lost 12-4 against Jose Flores.
“They’re good wrestlers. Today’s events might have played a big part in (our performance),” Samples said. “It could have been affecting us more than we thought. It’s frustrating for them because I know they can wrestle better than that.”
Montrose’s Kamron Alegria, wrestling at 120, was pinned by Hassin Maynes in the third period. Alegria had a 2-1 lead after the first period, but struggled generating positioning against Maynes in the second and third.
Alegria’s struggles were preceded by Gabe Hardin’s difficult night. At 113, Hardin was pinned by Dominik Ortiz of Central in the second period despite a 14-5 lead. And following Alegria, Martinez had trouble gaining leverage against Flores.
The performance comes after Montrose was “lights out” dominant last weekend in Durango and Ignacio, Samples said. Wrestling in their first dual in nearly two weeks, the Indians competed at a high level. They were physical and fundamentally sound.
“Tonight, we didn’t show our full potential,” said Montrose senior Dmarian Lopez, who dominated Central’s Cal Bilyeu and won by pin fall in the first period. “Last week, we wrestled our hearts out and won some matches that were tough. But tonight we came out slow.”
Montrose hasn’t wrestled its best at home this season. Against North Fork in December, the Indians lost eight of 11 matches. On Wednesday, they lost seven of 10. Micah Simpson, at 152, joined Lopez and Alcazar by winning his match by pin fall.
“They put so much pressure on themselves when they're in front of fans and the home crowd but you can't do that because then you don't wrestle well,” Samples said, “and I've noticed that quite a few times with our home duals. If we can figure that out, we’re going to be okay.”
Alcazar, after Zick netted some early points, began to loosen up. He smiled and looked towards his coaches for motivation. It helped him net the victory.
But he’s sure the group overall felt the ripple effects from Wednesday’s lockdown. Though no officers found a weapon on school grounds and students’ safety was later secured, the experience rattled the team.
“I can’t really blame (my teammates) because they went through the same thing as I did, being in lockdown,” Alcazar said. “I’m proud of what our team did and pulled off considering what happened. But we definitely could have done better.”
Montrose wrestles at regionals in Broomfield next Friday and Saturday. Samples said as long as the group is wrestling at their peak at regionals and state, Wednesday’s results won't matter when considering the big picture.
“That’s what we compete for — regionals,” Samples said. “They have to believe in themselves. That’s the biggest thing.”