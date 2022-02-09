Ask Kamron Alegria how he’s feeling about regionals this weekend, and you’ll get a sure answer.
“This is primetime. It’s here and it’s time to go,” Alegria said before Montrose started practice Tuesday. “The whole season has built up to this moment.”
Montrose High School will compete in 4A’s Region 1 on Friday and Saturday inside Broomfield High School, home of one of four regional sites. It’s expected to be a competitive field with schools such as Loveland, Pueblo West, Broomfield, Falcon and Pueblo South joining Montrose in the region.
Three of those schools — Loveland, Falcon and Broomfield — are among the top 10 in 4A.
“These kids on the Front Range and Eastern Slope are really technically sound,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said. “We can’t make mistakes technically. We have to constantly be on our game and avoid mistakes because those kids will take advantage of it.”
The Indians will look to wrestle much like they have on the road this season when they’ve come out as victors in their duals while winning tough matches. They’re coming off a successful dual against Cedaredge last Thursday, which followed a tough Wednesday home dual against Grand Junction Central.
Despite winning 42-39, Montrose’s wrestlers struggled throughout, which Samples attributed to them feeling pressure from the home crowd and potential ripple effects from a tense day.
At regionals, confidence is king.
“If you walk out onto the mat with a plan and walk on with a plan to win, you wrestle to achieve that win,” Samples said. “We’re trying to hammer into them to step onto the mat with a good and confident attitude.”
Dmarian Lopez, who finished the regular season as the No. 2 wrestler in the 285-pound weight class in 4A, has wrestled with confidence since returning to the mat. He was as advertised last Wednesday, winning by pin fall, and matched it on Thursday.
He’s heading into regionals with conviction, similar to that of Alegria.
“My mindset is to just take every opportunity to capitalize on everything I can do,” Alegria said. “I just need to be the best version of myself and I should be going where I should be.”
Alegria and Lopez join Quinn Brown and Isaiah Alcazar as the group expected to qualify for state. Others such as Micah and Aaron Simpson, Adriel Martinez and Gabe Hardin have chances to qualify. Each weight division qualifies the top four placers to state.
“If they wrestle with some confidence they have just as good a shot as anybody else does,” Samples said.
Alcazar is in the top 10 at 170, according to Tim Yount’s On the Mat Rankings, as are Lopez and Alegria. Harrison’s Antonio Carney-Valdez joins Lopez as another top 10 contender at 285, while Alegria is joined by Kobi Johnson of Loveland, who’s considered one of the top 4A wrestlers in the 120-pound weight class. He’s ranked No. 1 in the division, four spots ahead of Alegria.
Alcazar enters the regional tournament at No. 9, and his field at 170 has a much more crowded top 10 — No. 3 Jude Quinlan from Loveland, Pueblo West’s Matthew Holdredge and Durango’s Ben Belt.
“Sometimes we struggle with being mentally ready,” Alegria said. “If we can get out on the mat, go with the flow, not fold under pressure, we shouldn’t have any problems. We should have more than just me or Dmarian or Isaiah qualifying for state.”
Asked what the advice and focus would be for Montrose heading into regionals, Alcazar kept it brief.
“Don’t worry about what anyone else is thinking,” Alcazar said. “Just do you, think like a champion, have the want to win and stay on the grind.”
