Kamron Alegria and Dmarian Lopez qualified for the 2022 state wrestling championships after placing second and first, respectively, in their regions on Saturday.
Alegria (32-10) finished Friday in the semifinals and advanced to the final with a win by pin fall over Robert Col Good of Eagle Valley.
Alegria met top 4A contender in the 120-pound weight class Kobi Johnson (33-2) in the final, and the latter showed why he’s a defending champion, winning by decision 12-2 to win his region. Alegria placed second, which cemented him as a state qualifier since he was a top four placer in the region.
Lopez, who entered regionals with an unblemished 23-0 record, continued his streak, reaching the semifinals and finals with quick pin fall victories. In the title match on Saturday, Lopez won by pin fall (1:33) over Antonio Camey-Valdez of Harrison to take first place at 285.
Lopez and Alegria were Montrose’s only state qualifiers as other state hopefuls, such as Isaiah Alcazar and Quinn Brown weren’t able to advance to the third place match. Alcazar lost his first round matchup on Friday and couldn’t make a comeback on Saturday against Joseph Lovato Bakke, who eventually finished fourth in the region. Alcazar finished his season 28-13.
Brown, wrestling at 138, lost to Riley Belt of Durango on Friday, but returned with a pin-fall victory on Saturday to advance in the consolation portion of his region. He was eliminated a match later, falling to JP Cates of Falcon.
Three Montrose wrestlers — Adriel Martinez, Micah and Aaron Simpson — placed fifth in their region. Martinez reached the semifinals on Friday after defeating Pueblo West’s Dakota Sutton by major decision. He lost to Broomfield’s Trevor Hermosillo in the semis and later fell by major decision 8-0 in the match that would have qualified him for state.
Micah captured a pair of victories on Saturday and was near qualifying but Blake Roberts ended his chances, winning by sudden victory.
Aaron placed himself in a similar position as Micah, winning his first matchup on Saturday to place himself within arm's reach of state. But a loss to Loveland’s Mason Moskalski ended his state pursuit.
Motnrose’s Corbin Wallace (9-4) was a match away from state after securing a pair of pin victories on Saturday, but he was quickly pinned by Dominic Derting, who finished fourth in the 182-pound region.
The Indians’ Gabe Hardin, wrestling at 113, finished sixth in his region. He won his first match on Friday by pin fall but lost his second and won a pair on Saturday before losing to Daniel Leon of Falcon.
Montrose finished fourth overall, totaling 131 points. Broomfield won the region and was followed by Falcon and Pueblo West in second and third place.