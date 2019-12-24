The Montrose wrestling team ended 2019 with four grapplers placing at the Warrior Classic held Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction.
The Indians’ Cole Simmons (195 pounds) had the highest finish for Montrose: second place in his weight class. He was followed by Ben Robuck (182), who took sixth place and Kamron Algeria (113) and Raul Martinez (220), who both finished eighth.
Simmons received two byes in the first and second championship rounds before winning two bouts by decision against Shane McCoy of Piedra Vista (9-2) and Delta’s Gauge Lockhart (9-5). But Simmons fell to Alec Hargreaves of Rocky Mountain in the first-place match.
Robuck started the tournament with a win but fell in the second championship round. He won his next four matches before losing in the concession semifinals and the fifth-place match.
Alegria began the Warrior Classic with a loss, but he bounced back with three-straight wins. The 113-pounder went on to lose in the fifth concession round and the seventh-place match.
Martinez, after receiving a first-round bye, fell in the second round. But he came back and won three consecutive bouts. Like Alegria, Martinez fell in the fifth concession round and seventh-place match.
Additionally, Jacob Padilla (120), Kaale Bradshaw (132), Isaiah Alcazar (160) and Brandon Van Nooten (285) all won at least two matches but did not end up placing.
Olathe wrestling
The Pirates’ Brent Gray was the sole Olathe grappler to place at the Warrior Classic.
He won his first two bouts but lost in the quarterfinals against Tanner Baumgartner of Weld Central. Gray bounced back in the fourth concession round, however, he was defeated in his next match before finishing in eighth place.
Olathe also had a couple of wrestlers win at least one match at the Warrior Classic in Caleb Bachman (113) and Wyatt Mansker (170).
