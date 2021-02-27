The Montrose wrestlers came away with a team victory on Friday against the Olathe Pirates 68-12. They won all but one match, and a forfeit at 170. A number of Indians who have had strong seasons continued that course on Friday, including Kamron Alegria, Isaiah Alcazar and Dmarion Lopez.

Here are the results:

• Adriel Martinez (Montrose) over Tanner Westermann (Olathe) by pin (0:52)

• Kamron Alegria (Montrose) over Justus Hubbard (Olathe) by major decision (12-0)

• Silvano Alejandro (Olathe) over Kolter Booth (Montrose) by pin (1:19)

• Joshua Simpson (Montrose) over Trenton Fletcher (Olathe) by pin (2:23)

• Jake Green (Montrose) over Samuel St. Peter (Olathe) by major decision (14-6)

• Aaron Simpson (Montrose) over Chase Ripley (Olathe) by pin (5:52)

• Micah Simpson (Montrose) over Cody Biesek (Olathe) by pin (0:42)

• Isaiah Alcazar (Montrose) over Peter German (Olathe) by pin (2:00)

• Raul Martinez (Montrose) over Dustin Hines (Olathe) by pin (0:34)

• Dmarian Lopez (Montrose) over Haydin Chandler (Olathe) by pin (1:19)

Montrose’s Cooper Brady and Brandon Van Nooten secured wins by forfeit, as did Olathe’s Wyatt Mansker.

The Indians complete the regular season today, their final tune-ups before regionals next week.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

