The Montrose wrestlers came away with a team victory on Friday against the Olathe Pirates 68-12. They won all but one match, and a forfeit at 170. A number of Indians who have had strong seasons continued that course on Friday, including Kamron Alegria, Isaiah Alcazar and Dmarion Lopez.
Here are the results:
• Adriel Martinez (Montrose) over Tanner Westermann (Olathe) by pin (0:52)
• Kamron Alegria (Montrose) over Justus Hubbard (Olathe) by major decision (12-0)
• Silvano Alejandro (Olathe) over Kolter Booth (Montrose) by pin (1:19)
• Joshua Simpson (Montrose) over Trenton Fletcher (Olathe) by pin (2:23)
• Jake Green (Montrose) over Samuel St. Peter (Olathe) by major decision (14-6)
• Aaron Simpson (Montrose) over Chase Ripley (Olathe) by pin (5:52)
• Micah Simpson (Montrose) over Cody Biesek (Olathe) by pin (0:42)
• Isaiah Alcazar (Montrose) over Peter German (Olathe) by pin (2:00)
• Raul Martinez (Montrose) over Dustin Hines (Olathe) by pin (0:34)
• Dmarian Lopez (Montrose) over Haydin Chandler (Olathe) by pin (1:19)
Montrose’s Cooper Brady and Brandon Van Nooten secured wins by forfeit, as did Olathe’s Wyatt Mansker.
The Indians complete the regular season today, their final tune-ups before regionals next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.