Head coach Neil Simpson’s wrestlers started out with a bang as they defeated each of their first three opponents:
Gunnison 41-36
Meeker 45-36
Rangely 54-18
The second and third match wins came at the Colorado Mesa University Duals on Saturday, December 3rd.
Eight Red Hawks wrestlers won their matches in the Gunnison meet. Montrose duplicated the win total, 8, in the victory over the Meeker Cowboys. The Red Hawks increased their win total to 10 in the win over Rangely.
Results by class
106-pound: Aadin Gonzales won all three of his matches
126-pound: Kamron Alegria won all three of his matches
144-pound: James Schaefer won two of his three matches
157-pound: Quinn Brown won all three of his matches
165-pound: Aaron Simpson won two of his three matches
175-pound: Micah Simpson won two of his three matches
285-pound: Dmarian Lopez won all three of his matches
The Montrose wrestling team will be very busy this week as they host the Grand Junction Central Warriors on Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the grapplers will travel to Paonia High School for a 7 p.m. match. Finally, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the team heads for Grand Junction High School to participate in the Tigers tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone