The fluctuating timelines of the winter sports season affected all teams — basketball, swimming, spirit and ice hockey — in some way, but perhaps no more so than wrestling. In which programs were forced to wonder when the season would start.
Technique and cutting weight are both important aspects of the sport. Losing any sense of proper schedule or timing regarding both aspects can alter preparation.
“It has for wrestling, big time,” Neil Samples, wrestling coach at Montrose High School, said of the effect the postponements have had on preparation. “Usually, the kids have about three weeks to a month to get weight off, get in some better shape, so we kind of had to change up the way we’re doing things — a lot less technique and a lot more working out and conditioning to get them ready for wrestling.”
Technique sessions have taken a backseat to conditioning requirements, though Samples doesn’t believe it will have lingering effects as the season wears on.
The “on-and-off” lead up to the season led to questions from the athletes, including senior Brandon Van Nooten, who was 29-11 last season, and said at one point the team questioned whether there would be a season, leaving them unsure whether to train or cut weight.
In terms of technique, he said the team’s aware of the need to pay attention to those details during practice, to regain muscle memory, considering it’s likely the team didn’t do much wrestling over the summer (COVID-19 and other factors).
“We have to work on it and kind of bust our butts up there (wrestling room),” Van Nooten said.
But with the season beginning, practice pods have been cut in two to minimize capacity and follow protocols, giving coaches more time to work with the athletes directly, somewhat offsetting any loss in technique driven activities.
Working in their favor, Montrose wrestling has a group of returnees in 2021 with leadership. Seniors Raul Martinez (195), Van Nooten (220) and Colten Brueggeman (285) all bring state tournament experience as state qualifiers last season. Sophomore Kamron Alegria, coming off a freshman campaign in which he went 30-12 and also qualified for state, provides even more varsity wisdom.
The group will be counted on to lead the way on the mat, but also off it, as the team navigates protocols and restrictions necessitated to have a winter season.
“They kind of have to step up, because I can only be in so many places at once,” Samples said of the veterans. “They know what it takes to get to that higher level, especially this year with the shortened season, and the state tournament regionals are going to be a little different.”
Regionals will be a two-day, 16-man bracket, with the first and second place wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament. A group with seasoned experience, Van Nooten and Samples believe MHS has a confident, talented team capable of making a run.
Facing a team like Pueblo County, ranked No. 1 in 4A by On the Mat, will help. (Montrose faces them Feb. 13.)
“We will go to Pueblo, and those kids, we don’t wrestle them that much,” Van Nooten said. “Especially around here, it’s schools we never see, so it’s going to be good to get a shot to wrestle them before the regional state tournament. It will definitely be good for us.
“... I think our team is going to be really good, especially if we all get down to our proper weights and we get in shape.”
“We got a good group coming back,” Samples said.
On the mat, the Indians will be busy, despite less overall matches. The shorter season timeline puts MHS on the mat as a team two to three times per week. The team also endures two considerable stretches away from home in February, with a meet against Delta at home squeezed in between.
The Indians get a favorable schedule to finish the campaign, with four straight home meets against Western Slope schools.
MHS will be busy on Saturday as the Indians welcome Durango and Grand Junction Central to start the season. The competition against Durango starts at 1 p.m., with Central following at 3 p.m.
