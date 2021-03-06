Montrose standout Kamron Alegria took the mat on Friday seeking his second straight appearance at state. Alegria advanced to the semifinal after a first-round bye and victory by decision (5-3) over Maison Deherrara. Alegria, however, wasn’t able to clinch a spot in the final at 120, losing to Avelino Mota by major decision 13-4.
Alegria wrestled for a third place finish, but settled for fourth after losing to Bryan Dickerson.
Montrose’s Cooper Brady (106), Adriel Martinez (113), Quinn Brown (132) and Joshua Simpson (138) were all able to capture an initial win on Friday, with Simpson and Martinez reaching the semifinals. Martinez, though, lost to Nathan Nodalsky by major decision (14-2) and Simpson was pinned by Ezavian Ortega.
Kolton Cohick (at 126) lost his first match to Riley Belt, while Cooper secured a pin fall victory over Jacob Watley.
The Indians will kick off Day 2 with Isaiah Martinez at 152.
