Isaiah Alcazar stepped onto the mat Thursday at Lloyd McMillan Gym and was his usual self — unfazed, loose and itching for the referee’s signal to start the match.
He was coming off an impressive Saturday, winning two of his three matches across three duals.
On Thursday, he was even better. At the match’s start, Alcazar looked like he was shot out of a cannon, leaping towards North Fork’s Daniel Owens.
It took Alcazar 20 seconds to get Owens where he wanted him and another 10 to secure the position.
With Owens locked up and nowhere to go, the match was over.
“(Isaiah) is one of those kids that’s almost too loose when he’s wrestling,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said. “He has that attitude and a lot of times it helps him. He just goes out there and has fun.”
Alcazar’s win was a highlight on a night Montrose, as a team, didn’t have its best outing. The Indians lost eight of 11 matches, falling to North Fork 42-33. Twelve of Montrose’s points came by forfeit.
Of the eight losses, six were by pin fall.
“They seemed a little more nervous tonight, high strung and not wrestling as loose as they can,” Samples said. “I don’t know if it’s the home dual, first one at home, but they wrestled too tight and wore themselves out and got in positions they should have never been in.”
That was the case for Austin Zimmer, who held a 2-0 lead over Charlie Miller before the latter secured a match-winning pin.
Montrose’s Josiah Mora and North Fork’s Trenton Gaston were neck-and-neck, tied 2-2, but Gaston overpowered Mora for the pin.
Also, Quinn Brown led Dayton Armstrong 7-3 after two periods, but Armstrong’s third period run gave him the comeback win, an 11-8 decision.
“Before Christmas, it’s more about figuring out what we’re doing wrong, what we need to work on and what we’re doing right — pretty much figuring out what we need to fix,” Samples said. "And we have a lot to fix. After Christmas is when the season gets to the grind.”
Montrose did have bright moments alongside Alcazar. Dantea Pierce defeated Jakob Carver by pin fall and Aaron Simpson, who led 10-4, netted a pin fall victory with 1.8 seconds remaining in the third period.
Gabe Hardin, who had a pin fall win on Saturday, controlled momentum in his match against Jason Kuntz. He was at his best in the final period, increasing his lead 8-2 and winning by decision.
A portion of Montrose’s lineup featured some youth as the team was without some of their top wrestlers. Kamron Alegria and Dmarian Lopez are battling injury and were unable to go Thursday.
Montrose’s Skyler Key was slated to fill Alegria’s slot at 120 pounds, but North Fork didn’t have a wrestler at 120, forcing a forfeit.
Alegria won all three of his matches last Saturday. Samples hopes Alegria can return for Saturday’s dual in Grand Junction.
The Indians are still looking to fill slots at lower weight classes. Montrose was open at 106. Alegria’s brother, Dominick, filled a spot at 113, but had no one to oppose as North Fork had an open slot in the division.