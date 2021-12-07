Anxious to make a return to state, Montrose’s Kamron Alegria got his campaign off to an imposing start on Saturday, winning all three of his matches.
Alegria won two of his matches by decision, downing Palisade’s Tyrus Despain and Tayton Nelson of Cedaredge. His third win came by pin fall over Dominik Ortiz of Grand Junction Central
There were other bright spots for Montrose on a day it lost all its duals on Saturday. Palisade defeated Montrose 41-22 while Central secured a 61-12 victory and Cedaredge outlasted the Indians 54-16.
“I feel like everybody’s still a little rusty right now, at the beginning of the season,” Senior Dmarian Lopez said. “I don’t think it’s too much to worry about. We’ll improve this week.”
Against Palisade, Montrose’s Gabe Hardin, James Schuefer, Aaron Simpson and Isaiah Alcazar all netted wins, two of which came by pin fall (Hardin and Simpson).
Dontea Pearce was the only other Montrose wrestler alongside Alegria to secure a win during the duel against Central, defeating Angel Lima by pin fall (Fall 1:21).
Simpson and Alcazar joined Alegria by securing wins in their matchups against Cedaredge. Simpson made quick work of Robert Smith (Fall 0:41) and Alcazar nearly matched it, downking Kole Hawkins by pin fall (Fall 1:44).
“Most of the (wrestlers that won) were in the wrestling room all summer,” Lopez said of Alegria and Alcazar’s wins. “It shows that if you’re working all summer, it’ll leak into the regular season.”
Alegria, Alcazar and the rest of the group will receive a quick turnaround as they are set to host Paonia on Thursday at Lloyd McMillan Gym starting at 6 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
