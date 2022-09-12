The Montrose High School Cross Country boys earned a second-place finish in the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Connected Lakes State Park XC course, finishing just behind the winning team from Grand Junction Center High School.
The Tigers took first, third, fourth, fifth and tenth and posted the low score of 23 points to win the competition. The Red Hawks amassed 83 point for second place, while Fruita-Monument placed third with 107 total points.
The Montrose girls’ team took third place over the same Connected Lakes course. The Crested Butte Community School won the event with 62 points, while Fruita-Monument took second place tallying 64 points. The Red Hawks earned third place with 67 points.
The boys’ 5,000-meter race was won by Shalom Trowbridge (Grand Junction Central) with a time of 15:57:00. Montrose senior Jonas Graff took second place finishing two seconds behind Trowbridge. Montrose runner Zack Morris placed sixth while teammate Mekhi Mangrum finished in 11th place.
In the girl’s division Ella Unrein of Fruita Monument won the race posting a time of 18:57.20 seconds. Kenzie Bush of Montrose finished a close third while Katie Dreitlein placed fourth and Millie Crain finished in 11th place.
The next action for the cross country runners’ will be a meet next Saturday, Sept. 17 in Gunnison at the high school. The start time has yet to be determined.
