Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montrose High School Cross Country boys earned a second-place finish in the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Connected Lakes State Park XC course, finishing just behind the winning team from Grand Junction Center High School.

The Tigers took first, third, fourth, fifth and tenth and posted the low score of 23 points to win the competition. The Red Hawks amassed 83 point for second place, while Fruita-Monument placed third with 107 total points.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?