Tuesday didn’t present the best of conditions for No. 1 singles player Andie Blowers and her teammates. As soon as any of them would connect their racket with the ball, it would immediately spin into helicopter mode, sputtering to the other side of the court.
That’s because winds reached as high as 20-miles per hour around 4 p.m. It made returning shots a challenge. Players struggled maintaining balance on occasion while attempting to serve.
“Wind is one of the worst weathers for tennis,” Blowers said. “The ball will bounce, and you think you’re going to be in the right spot, but it will bounce a completely other way. It can get in your head and ruin your game.”
At around 6 p.m., wind speeds lowered, and Blowers adapted. She stabilized her delivery against Fruita’s Abby Deeths to win the second set 6-1 and the match.
Blowers and Deeths played a close 7-5 first set.
“The first set I was just getting really frustrated with the way the ball was bouncing,” Blowers said. “I was trying to hit it really light over the net which wasn’t the best move. The second set, I told myself I need to go for it and play how I normally play.”
The adjustment gave Blowers her fourth straight win and second over Deeths this season. Blowers delivered returns with additional power in the second set and forced Deeths to extend several times to keep points alive.
The victory is Blowers’ fourth overall as she nears her win total from last season (five).
As Montrose’s No. 1 singles player, she’s growing more comfortable each week in the role and identifying a strategy that suits her play, she said.
“I’m getting there. It’s still a process. I’m still trying to work into it because there are tougher opponents,” Blowers said. “I think it’s good for me, especially if next year I’m going to be in the same spot. It helps me adjust."
Blowers was the lone Montrose player to secure a win Tuesday. Teammates Rhyan Neary and Katy Story, at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, struggled with Tuesday’s conditions but had numerous strong returns against senior opponents throughout their matches.
Neary won a game in the second set, her third straight match securing a game after 6-0, 6-0 losses to start the season. She was coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win in Delta in late March.
At No. 3 doubles, Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge won three games against Savanna Mattas and Sienna Gechter but lost both sets 6-2, 6-1.
Jewel Dixon and Chiara Coronado, at No. 4 doubles, lost to Mandi Runyan and Keira Wilhelm by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales fell to Emily Richardson and Abby Hawkins in two sets — 6-0, 6-1 — at No. 2 doubles and Montrose’s No. 1 doubles duo, Samantha Go and Alyssa Oman, eked out a first-set game win but lost the match 6-1, 6-0.
“We try to just focus on how we’re playing, even if the score doesn’t reflect how we played,” Oman said. “We just try to improve every match.”
“And have fun with it,” Go added.
The duo and their teammates have been focusing on improving their volleys, serves and groundstrokes during practice in recent weeks.
Go and Oman are bullish on their doubles partnership and are working to add a high-energy, aggressive approach to their matches.
“We just play really well together,” Oman said. “We’ve been playing together for two years now and our strengths complement each other.”
“Alyssa always brings me up. She’s a good person to play tennis with,” Go said.
Go, Oman and the other three doubles teams will look for their first win on Saturday against Grand Junction Central at home.