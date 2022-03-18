During a Monday visit to Fruita, No. 1 singles player Andie Blowers saw some fight from the Wildcats’ senior Abby Deeths.
But it was Blowers who controlled the match, winning 6-2, 6-1 to net her second win of the season.
Blowers was 1-1 against Deeths last season.
“(Andie’s) opponent was an attacking player with lots of power,” Montrose coach Tony Ryan wrote. “Andie was able to deal with the speed of the ball and could then counter-attack or wait for an error.”
Blowers was the only Montrose player to pick up a win on Monday, but others showed signs of improvement. Rhyan Neary at No. 2 singles took her opponent, senior Tessa Reimer, to three sets, but Reimer limited errors in the second and third set to win 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-2).
“I think Rhyan now has more confidence and will be more competitive,” Ryan wrote.
Melaina Yender played her first match of the season after returning to practice and the team last week. After a few errors in the first set, she settled in during the second set following some adjustments, though lost the match to Breckyn Dunn 6-1, 6-3.
“All three singles players are set up for a good season,” Ryan wrote.
Montrose’s doubles players had trouble outpacing Fruita’s double’s teams. The Indians’ Alyssa Oman and Samantha Go, playing at No. 1 doubles, captured one game in the first set but lost 6-0 in the second set.
Montrose’s No. 2 doubles team Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales scored game wins in each set but Emily Richardson and Emily Hawkins were otherwise solid, winning 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 3 doubles, Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge of Montrose were defeated by Savanna Mattas and Mandi Runyan by a final of 6-1, 6-0 and Jewel Dixon and Chiara Coronado, the Indians’ No. 4 doubles players, fell to Keira Wilhelm and Sienna Gechter 6-0, 6-0.
“I think they are playing at a level higher than their ability level, but that gives them a chance to learn and improve,” Ryan wrote of Montrose’s doubles players. “The girls are gaining experience and we will try to strengthen basic skills this season. Next season we will have all of our team returning and they should be more competitive.”
Montrose’s program also has youth at the junior varsity level. All five players are playing tennis for the first time this season.
Montrose visits Delta next Tuesday to face the Panthers. Matches start at 3 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone