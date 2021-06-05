Montrose High School girls tennis qualified two players for state after Friday’s regional tournament action at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
No. 1 singles player Cora Blowers defeated Durango’s Jeanette Baker 6-0, 6-2 to qualify for state. She lost to Emma Aubert of Grand Junction, 0-6, 1-6, who finished first at 1 singles, in the second round.
Andie Blowers joined her sister, making it to state by defeating 7-5, 7-6 Ellinor Davenport in one of the closest matches of the day. Grand Junction’s Emma Thompson defeated Curtrice Hansen and Blowers, placing first at 2 singles.
“Cora and Andie Blowers will both be going to state next week,” Montrose assistant coach Tony Ryan said. “Cora had an easy win in her first match, and Andie had to play really well. In the tie-break, she (Andie) got an early lead and showed no nerves or tension to finish strongly.”
Cora tried some different moves against Aubert, but the sophomore took control and won her third straight match against Blowers.
Andie lost 3-6, 3-6 to Thompson, but played well, Ryan said.
All four of Montrose’s doubles teams weren’t able to advance past the first round, but Rhyan Neary and Melaina Yender settled for a third place finish. The pair lost 1-6, 1-6 in round one, playing some close games, but they dominated in their second match, winning 6-1, 6-4.
“In the playoff for third place, they showed the same skills, but most importantly, set up points with good tactics and then finished the points with a higher level of confidence,” Ryan said of Neary and Yender. “They won the first set easily. In the second set their opponents improved, but Melaina and Rhyan never eased up and stayed in front all the way.”
Katy Story, at No. 3 singles, lost both matches in a competitive bracket. She, like many of the doubles players, improved immensely throughout the season, adopting strategies she learned in practice.
“I hope that next school year they have enough experience, have closer matches and keep enjoying the sport,” Ryan said.
The Blowers sisters will play at Pueblo City Park next Friday at 9 a.m. The semifinal and final rounds will be held Saturday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
