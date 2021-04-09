A pair of Montrose girls basketball players in senior Jaycie Casebolt and junior Taylor Yanosky were named to the Southwestern League All-Conference teams.
Casebolt was named first-team All-Conference for the 2021 season after averaging 10.2 points and 7 rebounds, a team-high. Casebolt also chipped in 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
“(Jaycie) was good on offense and defense and probably one of the best rebounders in the league,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “She has a knack of locating the ball and reading the ball of the rim, and she just has a really great overall game. I’m really happy she was able to make first-team her senior year.”
Yanosky earned a spot on the second-team. She played in 13 games and led the Indians in scoring, averaging 11.7 points, and shot 40% from beyond the arc, a team-high. She was third in rebounding, averaging 5.2, and was one of four players to average more than one steal per contest (1.1).
With the loss of a number of seniors to graduation the year prior, Yanosky was at the top of the list for players that were counted on to take a step forward.
“She had some outstanding games, especially from the three point line,” Skiff said. “She really understands the game and understands what teams are trying to do.”
Casebolt had three double-doubles this season and she and Yanosky scored 10 or more points in eight games.
“I’m really happy for both of them,” Skiff said. “It’s two deserving awards for Jaycie and Taylor. They did a lot of great things this year.”
