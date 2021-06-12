Andie and Cora Blowers traveled to Pueblo City Park on Friday to compete in the 4A girls state tennis tournament, but neither was able to advance past the first round, losing their matches against some talented players.

Cora faced Beilynn Geiss, who won 6-0, 6-1 and reached the semifinals. The field of athletes in No. 1 singles was loaded, as even Grand Junction’s Emma Aubert was unable to advance to the semifinals, losing in the second round to Maya Michalski.

Andie, a freshman, played against junior Anna Sallee of Niwot. Sallee won the match 6-1, 6-1, and, like Geiss, advanced to the semifinals.

The losses on Friday end what was a productive season for the Blowers sisters. The pair set the tone much of the season for the girls tennis team, only losing twice (each) and picking up several wins along the way (Cora had seven and Andie had five).

Though Cora graduated, Andie will return an experienced varsity tennis player heading into her sophomore season. During a match at the Montrose High School tennis courts earlier in the 2021 season, Montrose assistant coach Tony Ryan said Andie is on a similar trajectory as Cora was during her early years.

Andie will join others like Rhyan Neary, Melaina Yender, Katy Story and others as returnees looking to improve on their freshman seasons.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Tags

Load comments