One point away from losing via technical fall, Isaiah Alcazar needed some late match magic to keep Montrose’s run of victories churning against the Delta Panthers Friday night.
Delta’s Jeffery Griffith kept Alcazar at bay through two periods, jumping out to a commanding lead entering the third.
But Alcazar, with a more aggressive approach in the third, rallied quickly, knocking Griffith in an increasingly vulnerable position.
Seconds later, Alcazar, in pin form, notched the pin fall victory, predictably erupting cheers from the stands, and a mix of joy and disbelief from coach Neil Samples, who looked around and eventually found his assistant coach, both seemingly trying to process what had occurred in the last 20 seconds.
“That’s Isaiah for you,” Samples said after the dual. “He’s not a technical kid, but he’s not going to be out of a match because of that. He’s sloppy enough that he catches kids off guard and as long as he stays in the match he’s going to have potential to win, so that’s cool to see.”
The 58-18 win over Delta punctuated what was a dominant night for the Indians in just their third home dual this season. Collectively, the Indians scored eight wins by pin fall, with another via decision (13-5) from Micah Simpson over Joseph Aliva at 170 pounds.
The momentum stirred after Kolten Cohick of Montrose at 132 secured the first pin fall of the night over Angel Romero (Fall 0:38). The rally started from there, as the Indians notched three straight pin victories to take an 18-9 lead.
“That’s why we worked specifically on halves this week,” Samples said of the team’s performance Friday. “That’s a basic move — the move you learn at the first practice you ever wrestle at, and people get away from it. You learn it for a reason. We had to remind them, the half is a lethal move. You do it right, and every pin we got tonight beside one was a half, so that was kind of cool to see.”
The effort was one of Montrose’s more dominant team victories this season. The group came away Wednesday with wins over Grand Junction Central and Battle Mountain, and a near win against Fruita, who rallied at 106 with a pin to take the match 36-33.
Though the loss against Fruita came late, it marked a turnaround against the Western Slope rival as several match wins came with redemption for some of the Montrose wrestlers, including Brandon Van Nooten, who pinned his opponent, and Dmarion Lopez also came away with a bounceback win.
On Friday, standout wrestlers Kamron Alegria and Delta’s Ben Koch, at 120, squared off for one of the more anticipated matchups of the night. Koch was able to tally some quick points in the first before locking up Alegria and securing the match victory (Fall 1:30).
Alegria, visibly upset with his performance, previously came away with a victory over a top opponent earlier this season and was a state qualifier last season. He’s already notched some notable wins for Montrose in 2021.
“He needs to not give up on his arms on bottom,” said Samples on Alegria’s needed approach against wrestlers of Koch’s caliber. “That’s a key. You can’t give up arms and give up wrists and chicken wing … that kid’s (Koch) good, he’s going to take advantage if you do, and that’s what happened.”
Quinn Brown, Aaron Simpson, Raul Martinez, Lopez, Van Nooten and Austin Zimmer joined Alcazar and Cohick with pin fall victories. Zimmer’s win, like Alazcar’s, also came in dramatic fashion, as he secured the decision right when the clock hit quadruple zeros as the first period ended.
Jake Green, at 145, won by forfeit. Montrose’s Joshua Simpson fought closely against counterpart Timothy Horn, but lost via pin, and Adriel Martinez at 113 lost by decision 7-3 against Sebastian Chavez.
The Indians will hit the road over the next few weeks before returning home for a dual against Olathe on Friday, Feb. 26, and the team will end the regular season against Grand Junction, Palisade and Durango the following day.
