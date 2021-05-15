A team made up of just a handful of upperclassmen and wealth of freshmen scored 42 runs in their first three games last week.
This week, that same team faced a pair of talented arms in Fruita’s Jacob Weaver and Kade Bessert on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two struck out 24 Montrose batters in 14 innings, helping the Wildcats win the season series 2-0 against the Indians (3-2 as of Friday).
For seniors Nolin Boone and Keagan Goodwin, it was another look at some Southwestern League arms that present a challenge. For the underclassmen, it was their first look at how skilled some high school arms can be.
“We got overpowered a bit,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “For the majority of our team, that’s the best two pitchers they’ve seen, probably ever.”
Though there were plenty of missed bats, Montrose didn’t waver in its hitting approach, continuing with the plan the coaches preach — stay middle, middle away with swings to the opposite side of the field.
But with Bessert and Weaver pitching so well, it led to just nine hits and four walks over 51 at bats.
“Hitting is hard in general, it’s one of the hardest athletic things you can do,” Wareham said. “When you’re trying to learn on top of it and make adjustments to your swings, it’s a hard process and it takes time. I’m proud of how hard they’re working at it. That’s all we can control at the moment — how hard we get after it and how focused we are on the reps we receive.”
That effort has shown early, with multiple Montrose players hitting more than .300, including freshmen Jaxon Kattner and Gage Wareham. Sophomore Torrie Eckerman has provided some thump from the No. 9 hole in the lineup, leading the team with four extra-base hits.
On the mound, freshman Titus Weese picked up his first high school save against Battle Mountain, pitched a solid inning of work against Alamosa and held Fruita to three runs in five innings, striking out four.
“He pitches where his catcher wants it,” Wareham said of Weese. “It goes a long way. We can position our defense because we know where the ball is going to be thrown. We can make a plan to strike a hitter out on the third and fourth pitch based on what we do with the first or second pitch, and Titus gives you a chance to do those things.”
Weese is developing his pitch repertoire and motion alongside Parker Davis, younger brother of former MHS pitcher Hunter Davis. Parker, like his brother before him, is a sidewinder, throwing at an arm slot of more than 70 degrees.
The funky delivery gives opponents a different look, especially after they see a three-quarter release from Boone and Goodwin early in the game.
“Parker’s got a really good arm,” Wareham said. “When you’re watching him in the bullpen, one (pitch) cuts away, one cuts in. He’s really tough to hit. He’s learning a new way to throw and picked up an off-speed pitch. He’s improved every single time he’s been on the mound for us.”
Fruita tagged Davis for five runs during a relief appearance on Wednesday, but before then, he held opponents scoreless through 5 innings and allowed two baserunners — a hit and a walk.
Boone, the team’s ace, has been a mixed bag through three appearances so far, allowing 10 runs in 9 ⅓ innings of work. His strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) sits at 14.00, which means he’s missing bats, but he’s walked 11 so far (he showed better command against Montezuma-Cortez and got ahead of hitters for most of the outing).
“Overall, I feel most kids are improving,” said Wareham of the pitching group. “They’re on board and working hard to do things the way our program does them.”
Montrose will play a pair of non-league games today against Eagle Valley, the first doubleheader of the season.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.