That Isaac Renfrow can really get down the track, leaping hurdles and all.
Montrose’s talented hurdler advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 300 meter hurdles. Renfrow placed 4th in heat two with a time of 40.90, a season-high. The score doesn’t place him in the top six, but places him second among the next three best times, qualifying him for Saturday with the eighth best time (the top nine advance in each running event).
“The first half of his 300 hurdles were not super fast — he was not in the top numbers,” head coach Brian Simpson said, “and then about halfway through, he just started attacking the hurdles and really digging deep.. the second half of that race, Isaac lit up and ran hard. I’m super proud of him.”
It’s not that Renfrow isn’t trying to start fast — he is. But his ability as a long-distance runner allows him to start at top speed, and push that pace further as he hurdles his way to the finish.
“I run hurdles uniquely, and try to even it out because I’m a better long distance runner, so it's easier for me at the end, since I’m conditioned for it,” Renfrow said Friday. “I would say I start fast, I just have the ability to keep it up for a longer period of time. I definitely think the second half was the best part of the race for me.”
He ran similarly in the 110 meter hurdles, but just missed the cut. He needed to run .11 tenths of a second faster to advance, but he’ll have to settle for a 10th place finish with a time of 15.88, a second short of his season-high.
That late surge in the 300, though, came with another runner matching Renfrow stride-for-stride, but he was able to edge them out and punch his ticket to the finals.
Renfrow receives an award regardless of placement (runners who finish 3rd through 9th receive bronze medals), but he can sneak into the top three with a top shelf performance Saturday.
Sticking with the boy team, the group of Renfrow, Alonzo Leiba, Amaris Mora and Junior Rodriguez crossed the finish line at 44.63 in the 4x100 meter relay, which was 13th best. They needed to run .43 seconds quicker to advance to the finals, but it’s an improvement on their season-best time of 44.78.
“That's the way you want to leave the track, is posting your best time of the season,” Simpson said of the group’s performance. “It allows you to leave on a high note.”
Taylor Foster, who qualified on the girls side in the 100 meter dash, ran a 12.84, which placed her 14th of 18. The mark wasn’t Foster’s fastest, but if she ran similarly to the time that qualified her (12.71), she would have been .3 tenths of a second shy of advancing.
“She’ll return to us as a senior, and it helps to get the exposure of what it’s like to be at the state meet,” Simpson said of Foster. “She’ll be ready to lift her game up a little bit and make things happen next season.”
In the shot put, Montrose’s Taylor Yanosky best throw of the day went 27 feet, 1.75 inches, which placed her 17th among participants. She placed higher (15th) in discus, though not enough to throw again on Saturday (the top 10 advance).
“She had a great season,” Simpson said, adding he hopes Yanosky goes into the offseason unwavered by her performance at state. “She shouldn't diminish how wonderful her season has been. She’s a junior coming back as a senior that hopefully can be a good mentor for women that come out for shot and discus.”
Jaxon Tossi, who qualified in the shot put, is scheduled to throw Saturday alongside 17 other competitors. Tossi is in the first heat.
