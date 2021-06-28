Isaac Renfrow ended his 2021 campaign the only way he knew how — performing his best.
Renfrow ran a 40.43 in the final of the 300 meter hurdles on Saturday, a personal-best time that gave him a fourth place finish in 4A.
He shaved .47 tenths of a second from his prelim time (40.90). Renfrow’s top nine finish means he went home with a medal for his effort (participants that finished three through nine received bronze medals).
Jaxxon Tosi, participating in the shot put, placed 16th with a throw of 40 feet, 11.50 inches. His season high in the event was at the Olathe invitational, when Tosi made a throw of 44 feet, 4.25 inches.
Other Montrose state qualifiers, like Taylor Yanosky, placed 17th in the shot put and 15th in discus. Taylor Foster finished 14th in the 100 meter dash, and the relay team of Renfrow, Alonzo Leiba, Junior Rodriguez and Amaris Mora finished 13th in the 4x100 meter relay.
