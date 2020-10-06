Montrose High School senior Jordan Jennings won an individual state championship on Tuesday at the 4A boys state golf championships in Colorado Springs. Jennings shot a four-under par 68 on Tuesday after finishing second on Monday with a four-over par 76. For the tournament, Jennings shot 144, four strokes ahead of Mullen’s Mario Dino (148), who finished day 1 with an even-par 74, and two strokes ahead of Jennings (76).
Montrose High School, seeking their fourth straight championship, fell short and finished third (472), 13 strokes behind champion Cheyenne Mountain (459). Montrose, after shooting a 239 as a team on Monday, fared better on Tuesday with a score of 233.
MHS entered Tuesday eight strokes behind Mullen for the tournament lead.
