The noise surrounding Saturday’s game between Montrose and Vista Ridge high schools was similar to that from a few weeks ago when the Indians visited Palmer Ridge, at the time 4A’s No. 1 ranked team through CHSAA’s coaches poll — two top ranked teams trading scores in a back-and-forth affair.
Saturday, however, was anything but that as Montrose (8-0), No. 1 in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the 4A RPI, truly showed its might as a 4A power, scoring six touchdowns against Vista Ridge (5-2 and No. 8 in RPI) in a 42-28 win.
It’s the most points the Wolves have surrendered in a game this season. Through seven games, opponents have averaged 11.5 points against Vista Ridge’s defense, though its been gashed via the run.
Last season, Montrose was 1-3 on the road, including losses to Front Range opponents in Ponderosa and Palmer Ridge.
They've completely flipped the script so far this season, winning all four of their road games to date.
“We have talked about (our play on the road) as a team,” Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said. “To take the next step, we have to be able to do that, so it’s been a big goal of ours to get big road wins. For us to be able to do that I think it’s a big confidence boost for us and proves that we can do it.
“It’s a credit to our kids for sticking together and with long bus rides, there’s a lot of opportunities for distractions. Our kids are more concerned about winning right now.”
So Montrose, with its top rushing attack, continued that narrative with five rushing touchdowns, which were aided by chunk plays from Austin Griffin and Ethan Hartman. At times, on goal-line opportunities, Griffin waltzed into the end zone untouched. The offensive line was making it that simple.
The Indians clearly weren’t feeling any lingering effects from their four and a half hour trek to the Front Range, either, as the start of the game was a spitting image of a few weeks ago when Hunter Duke intercepted Palmer Ridge quarterback Derek Hester on the Bears’ first possession.
This time, Bode Greiner handled those honors, jumping in front of a pass from Vista Ridge’s Brayden Dorman. Greiner reached Vista Ridge territory before a horse collar penalty set up Montrose at the Wolves’ 4.
Two plays into Montrose’s first possession, Griffin’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Montrose an early 7-0 lead.
Vista Ridge responded on their next drive as Dorman connected with wide receiver Brandon Hills, who ran across the field on a slant and racked up dozens of yards after catch, sprinting towards the end zone for a touchdown.
A lengthy drive from Montrose was finished with another rushing TD, this time by Blake Griffin, to give the Indians a 14-6 lead and a minute into the second quarter, quarterback Gage Wareham found a wide open Ashden Oberg, who beat his defender on a seam route to secure a 21-6 advantage.
On their next drive, Dorman connected with wide receiver Kyshawn Bridges from five yards out and a two-point conversion to Hills was good, closing the gap to 21-14.
On Montrose’s next possession, Griffin extended the Wolves’ deficit with a 4-yard rushing touchdown to give MHS a 28-14 lead before halftime.
Despite Hartman’s fumble on Montrose’s opening drive after the half, the Indians’ defense forced a three-and-out. Hartman redeemed his miscue by catching a quick pass from Wareham and reached Vista Ridge’s 8. Griffin scored from five-yards out with 6:12 remaining in the third.
Moments later, the Bears’ Hills returned a kickoff return 97 yards for a touchdown. The Indians, though, silenced Vista Ridge’s fans after Wareham, on a fake punt during their next possession, converted on fourth down while in their own territory, finding an open Torrie Eckerman who reached the Bears’ 45.
Montrose was up by just two possessions at that point with around 14 minutes of game time remaining.
“I don’t like punting is what it comes down to,” Mertens said of the decision to go for the first down. “We considered just going for it, but we decided that we liked the look we were getting out there and decided to roll the dice. Luckily, Gage made a great throw and Torrie made a great catch.”
An unsportsmanlike penalty from Vista Ridge helped advance the ball to the 11, and at the start of the fourth quarter, Griffin punched in another touchdown to give Montrose a 42-20 lead.
Vista Ridge’s next possession saw a penalty from the Wolves negate a rushing score from Dorman and later led to a turnover on downs. After forcing Montrose to punt, Doram threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Bridges, who turned on the burners and cut the deficit to 16.
With a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Wareham iced the game by connecting with tight end Luke Barney that gave Montrose a fresh set of downs.
The Indians punted just once on Saturday — in the fourth quarter with 5:28 remaining — continuing a trend that’s been prominent all season: scoring on nearly every possession.
Montrose often chips away on first and second down to give themselves a third-and-short. Sometimes Hartman, Griffin, Gabe Miller or Blake Griffin sprint upfield for 10 yards or more for chunk plays. And though they don’t pass much, Wareham’s confidence as a passer is helping keep opponents honest.
“From Fruita until now, it’s a big difference,” said Wareham after last week’s win of his growing conviction in the pocket. “I feel a lot more comfortable back there and I’m having fun. Our offensive line — I get hit here and there, but it’s nothing crazy. Our offensive line is insane.”
“They were all big plays and key moments for chunk yards and keeps teams honest,” Mertens said of Wareham’s completions Saturday. “He’s throwing a good ball and leading our offense and is doing a really good job.”
Saturday’s win marks the second time Montrose has started the season 8-0 with Mertens as head coach. The Indians started 8-0 in 2018 in a year they reached the 4A football playoff semifinals.
Montrose kicker Sandier Gaxiola Leyva, who also plays goalie for the boys soccer team, converted all six of his extra-point attempts on Saturday.
The Indians (8-0 and alone atop the 4A Southern 1 league at 3-0) will return to Colorado Springs next week to play league opponent Air Academy (3-5) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.