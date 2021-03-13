Raul Martinez knows how close he was to winning a state title on Saturday at the 4A state wrestling championships. But he’s also aware of how much he grew as a wrestler in his senior season.
“I did have a few tough matches, but this year I've grown a lot as a wrestler,” Martinez said. “I felt pretty good this year and pretty happy with myself.”
Martinez placed second on Saturday at 195 pounds, losing to state champion Nico Gagliardi of Cheyenne Mountain.
Gagliardi came into the tournament 21-1, and it showed early. Gagliardi made quick work of his first two opponents, pinning them both under a minute before taking advantage of a minor mistake from Martinez to pin him with a front headlock.
“All the times that he beat me before made me nervous,” Martinez said after the tournament, “and during that match I felt that nervousness again. I didn't perform as well as I could have.”
Gagliardo’s wizardry defensively kept Martinez from jumping on any offensive opportunities, but Martinez did take one, which Gagliardo took advantage of.
Martinez performed well before the final. He secured a win by fall in the first round and won by decision (6-2) in the semifinals. He brought his win total to 25, and improved upon last year’s tournament placement, when he finished sixth overall.
Sophomore Dmarion Lopez, at 220, was dealing with back spasms but won his first match by pin. He ran into Cheyenne Mountain’s second individual champion on the day, Jake Boley, who pinned Lopez in the semifinals.
Lopez later lost to Donovan Jarmon for a chance at third place, but placed fifth after winning due to disqualification.
Fellow senior Brandon Van Nooten, wrestling at 285, had one goal after losing in the first round: place in the top five.
He was able to bounce back, capturing a pair of wins by decision and fall to reach the match for third place. He was pinned quickly, however, by Abraham Garcia of Eagle Valley, and settled for fourth place.
Before then, Van Nooten nearly advanced past the first round, as his match against Oscar Aranday went into overtime. Aranday was defensive most of the match, uninterested in taking any shots. Van Nooten went on the offensive in overtime, but couldn’t hit grapple Aranday, who got behind Van Nooten for two points and the win.
“Well it feels good because last year I was close to placing but I didn't get it, so I was pretty happy to at least place in the top five,” Van Nooten said.
Montrose didn’t have an individual champion, but with three wrestlers, was able to finish in 12th place. Samples said the group wrestled well, and came in with a good attitude. It just didn’t work out in a few areas where the talent of the 4A field was on notice.
“I feel like our team performed well,” Martinez said. “We performed pretty good for just being three guys and finishing 12th, that's not bad at all. We all placed, I'm happy about that.”
“Well 4A has been pretty loaded the past five or six years,” coach Neil Samples said. “There's some really solid teams. The top 10 teams are just solid, so you have to really have a dang good team to get in the top five right now.
“You just have to have a solid team all the way through. That's one of the things we're working on, to get that depth, but we need to have 10 to 12 pretty good kids to get in the top five, so it just takes work.”
The Indians will have some depth returning, including Lopez and Kamron Alegria. If more wrestlers qualify for state next season, Montrose could get into that top 10.
For now, Cheyenne Mountain claimed the 4A team title, its first in school history, finishing with a score of 123.5. Pueblo County was second, at 102, with Pueblo East in third at 100 points.
