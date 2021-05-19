With No. 2 singles player Andie Blowers unavailable this week, freshman Melaina Yender received the nod to play her first high school singles match on Tuesday against Grand Junction Central’s Curtise Hansen, a senior.
Yender lost the match 6-2, 6-3, but for her first appearance at No. 2 singles, she made some good shots and showed fight, assistant coach Tony Ryan said. “[Melaina] should be confident of moving up in future years,” Ryan said.
Cora Blowers continued her recent stretch of dominance, winning 6-1, 6-2 against Mary Beckstead. Blowers has won her past four matches after starting the season 1-1.
Katy Story played one of her best matches yet, putting together rallies and swapping leads with Central’s Jessica Warner. Their No. 3 singles match was close late, but Warner took the second set 7-6 after winning the first set 6-4.
“She [Katy] showed a lot of improvement from her first match,” Ryan said. “The lead kept changing and her intensity and motivation never ended.”
Montrose’s No. 1 doubles team, Rhyan Neary and Pragati Chaudhary lost 6-3, 6-4 to an experienced pair in Adi Hill and Jordan Bauer, and No. 2 doubles, Alyssa Omen and Violet Noel had an early lead, but Lenah Anderson and Tsifira Berger added some pressure and took the match 6-4, 6-0.
Two of Montrose’s junior varsity players, Kenadee Hadlock and Chiara Coronado moved up and played No. 3 doubles with multiple Montrose players out due to quarantine protocols, and lost 6-0, 6-0. Though the No. 4 doubles match was a forfeit by Montrose (lack of players), Hadlock and Coronado took opponents Caysee Calton and Clair Dziwisz the distance before losing 8-6.
“They had a positive attitude and took in lots of experience today,” Ryan said of the JV duo.
Montrose will head to Grand Junction on Thursday for matches against the tigers’ players.
The Tigers defeated Montrose 7-0 earlier this year, with Emma Aubert outdueling Blowers in No. 1 singles.
The pair will rematch with Aubert still undefeated on the season (8-0) and Blowers playing her best stretch of tennis (four straight wins).
