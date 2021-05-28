It seemed like all Montrose needed was a runner on base and a big hit to win Friday against Grand Junction.
Senior Keagan Goodwin provided the baserunner - he reached on a hit by pitch with one out. Freshman Gage Wareham singled to left field to send Goodwin to second, and a batter later, on a 1-0 count, Nolin Boone delivered the big hit, doubling to left-center that scored Goodwin and gave Montrose a 6-5 walk-off win in nine innings.
“In my three at-bats before that, I was swinging at a lot of off-speed pitches and not swinging at the fastball that was a good pitch to swing at,” Boone said moments after his walk-off hit. “I went up there ready for it, and he (Grand Junction pitcher Brett Wotyek) grooved me a fastball and I did what I could do.”
Boone’s clutch hit gave Montrose it’s second straight win over Grand Junction (4-8), and moved them to 8-4 and 2-4 in the Southwestern League. It’s also the Indians’ second-straight come from behind win — they defeated the same Tigers team on Tuesday after falling behind early.
“The guys grinded and stayed with it,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “We were down a couple runs early, and we could have said, ‘we played them tough, it's good enough,’ but they wanted to win. We kept battling, made some good plays tying it up and found a way to get a run across there late.”
Tied 4-4 in the sixth inning with two outs, the Indians’ Leo Burton stepped to the plate with a chance to take the lead. Burton is no stranger to the moment — he started Montrose’s rally on Tuesday with a lead-off walk, and has been a star as a late-game pinch hitting option off the bench.
After falling behind 0-2, Burton singled to left field to score David Dominguez, who led off the sixth with a walk, and reached third base after a single from Logan Files. The hit was Burton’s second straight as a pinch hitter, and he’s now 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI in the role.
With Boone on the mound and Montrose looking to close it out, Grand Junction manufactured runners on first and third after a pair of walks and a steal of third base from Viktor Woldruff. Boone tried to spin a curve, but put too much on it, as it went towards the backstop, allowing Woldruff to score and tie the game.
Boone got out of the jam, and was almost perfect thereafter, retiring the six of seven hitters in the eighth and ninth.
In relief, Boone threw six innings, struck out eight and walked three. It’s his third straight outing allowing two earned runs or less.
“My stuff on the mound felt pretty good,” Boone said. “Especially coming off of Tuesday — it felt pretty good up there (Grand Junction). Getting to come down here and pitch against them on my home field felt pretty nice.”
Boone threw 92 pitches, 56 for strikes in relief of Parker Davis, who started and pitched three solid innings (two earned runs, one walk and one strikeout) against Grand Junction’s hitters. All of Davis’ allowed runs came in the first on a trio of singles and a throwing error by Montrose first baseman Zeke Steenburgen.
Steenburgen immediately made up for the error with an RBI single in the first to left field that scored Wareham, and came up big in Montrose’s three-run fifth, drilling a game-tying double down the left field line.
He was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, combining with the Indians’ No. 1-5 hitters to go 7-for-15 in the win.
“(Coach Wareham) said we had some mistakes, but that we can overcome those,” Boone said. “If we can clean them up all the way, I think we’ll be a really scary team.”
The Tigers scored two runs across eight innings and had just five hits, all singles.
Goodwin was hit by a pitch twice on Friday, extending his hit-by-pitch streak to four games. Amazingly, he’s reached base when hit-by-pitch in six of his past seven games, having been hit nine times.
“I think I have a streak going,” Goodwin said after the game. “Find a way to get on base and so that’s what I got to do. Football has taught me well.”
Montrose will take its two-game winning streak to Grand Junction Central (2-6 as of Friday) next Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.