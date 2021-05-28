During the fourth quarter of Montrose and Grand Junction’s lacrosse game at Montrose High School Thursday, MHS sophomore Dylan Prescott, on the attack, sent a pass to Luke Barney in the attack area, who seamlessly passed the ball to Isaac Lovato.
Lovato, after a few moves, worked his way through the defense for a pretty score and finish what was a teamwork-centric play.
It was the last goal of the day for the Indians (0-4), who lost 12-9 to the Tigers (2-3), but it was also their ninth of the day, a season-high.
“That was probably the most consistent offense we played in Montrose history today,” goalie and senior Colten Brueggeman said. “Everything clicked today. It felt like we were there the whole game.”
The Indians were down 6-2 entering the third quarter, and the Tigers scored two in the first four minutes to extend the lead to 8-2. But Montrose, with help from Lovato, Barney, Prescott and Daniel Wittenberg, scored five in the third, trimming Grand Junction’s lead to 9-7.
It was the closest Montrose would get in efforts to tie the game, but Montrose coaches, players didn’t waiver in their assessment.
“We came prepared for this game, and we played one heck of a game,” Montrose coach Keith Obsheatz said. “Our time of possession, I think, was more than Grand Junction’s, and our team had some pretty goals. We’re just a little X’s and O’s away from getting over the hump.”
The performance, too, comes days after the team finished its cycle in quarantine, forcing Montrose to be without team activity for several days. They played in Durango on Tuesday, an 11-7 loss, but a clear outlier after extended time off (it was the first day back Thursday for many key Montrose players).
On Thursday, they possessed the ball for longer periods in each quarter, helped by senior Jake Green’s ability on face-offs.
“He has been dominant in every game except one, and that’s what’s been helping us with time of possession,” Obsheatz said. “He destroyed the face-off circle, and I couldn’t be more proud of him from where he’s developed as a freshman face-off to a senior face-off. Our entire team really played well, but Jake controlled the ball from the middle right from the get-go.”
Green’s play led to a pair of goals in the first half, including a score from junior Gabe Miller, who raced past a pair of defenders and split the middle for an opening.
Montrose weathered a bad turnover in the third with three straight scores, and Barney’s score minutes later forced the Tigers to call a timeout and substitute goalies.
There were a few plays where Montrose couldn’t quite finish, especially in the first half, with Grand Junction defenders hip-to-hip with them in the attack area. It translated into some breakaway scores for the Tigers.
Montrose’s play, though, showed they’re just a trio of passes away from the final score being flipped. They very well could make a winning run to finish the season — three of their next four games are against teams they’ve already seen.
“We need to get back down to our fundamentals,” Brueggeman said. “Now that we don’t have to travel as much, it’s a lot easier to have more time out here. We just need to stay healthy, keep our stick skills up and I think we’ll be able to compete with the rest of the teams we play this year.”
Montrose will welcome Fruita on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. start. The Wildcats defeated the Indians to start the season, 16-5.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
