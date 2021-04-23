Take a quick look at the scoreboard on Thursday at Lloyd McMillan Gym and it was clear that Montrose was playing well enough to walk home with their eighth win on the season and fifth conference win overall.
But take a closer look on the court, and it’d be easy to spot the majority of the Indians’ starting lineup out of the game, and the team’s reserves getting some extended run in the second and third sets.
Players like Sarah Imus, Taygan Rocco, Logen Matoush and Morgan Johnson joined Taylor Foster and Rachel Maddox in closing out Montrose’s straight-sets sweep (25-10, 25-6, 25-10) over Grand Junction (0-13). It’s a bounceback win for the Indians, who lost to Fruita on Tuesday.
With the starters on the bench after guiding Montrose to considerable leads in the first and second sets, Imus, Rocco, Matoush and Johnson continued riding that wave, helping Montrose find plenty of breathing room with multiple runs.
“(They played) awesome,” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “They did great. I was really pleased to get them in and then for them to play so well, and they played well together. Of course, they practice with us every single day and they’re chomping at the bit to get the opportunity to play, and they played and they performed. They did well.”
One of those streaky runs from the group came in the second set, with Montrose at a 16-6 lead, and going on a 9-0 run to close the set.
They used that momentum to start the third set, with Rocco serving, gaining a quick 3-0 lead. With Grand Junction on Montrose’s heels, the group didn’t back down, going on an additional run with the score at 14-8, and scoring seven straight points.
Matoush herself went on a roll in the closing set, sending strong, quick kills the Tigers’ way. She finished with four kills, three behind Kelsey Rocco’s team-leading seven.
The Indians did well on returns, too, with Taygan recording five digs in that third set. Matoush had a team-high seven.
The group followed what was an impressive start from Montrose’s starters. The Indians set the tone early, grabbing an early lead with improved passing, capitalizing on the Tigers’ miscues and nearly unplayable returns from Kelsey on the outside. Madisen Matoush, while serving, helped the Indians gain a 15-point lead in the first set.
Jaedyn Key, who finished with four kills, was perfect, recording an ace on all seven of her serves.
Montrose finished with 26 serving aces on the night, a season-high, with six from Madisen, and four each from Taygan and Morgan Johnson.
“Our goal for them was to stay focused,” Forrest said. “We wanted to stay focused and keep it at our game and do everything correctly that we know how to do and not have any let ups. They really responded to that.”
The Indians will have to respond once again on Saturday against Bayfield, their final regular season matchup. The Wolverines are playing their best volleyball as of late, winners in six of their last seven games before Friday.
A win against a strong Bayfield club on Saturday will only help Montrose’s placement in the RPI standings, where they placed No. 19 after Thursday’s win.
Data from the RPI standings, MaxPreps rankings and CHSAA coaches poll make up the CHSAA Seeding Index, but with Montrose at No. 19 in the RPI, and No. 18 in the latest coaches poll, the Indians are building a case to be a regional qualifier (the top 24 teams will reach regionals, with league winners automatically qualifying and the CHSAA Seeding Index determining the rest of the field).
The Southwestern League title is out of reach, with Montrose at 5-3 in conference play and Durango at 7-0.
Only eight teams will qualify for state following regionals.
“When we can manage our errors and perform, we’ll be fine,” Forrest said. “That has to be our focus going in. Believing in ourselves.”
