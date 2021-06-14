A Montrose team a win away from earning a berth to the state tournament will have to wait until next season to get another shot.
Backed by ace Cole Martino, No. 7 Pueblo County (13-4) defeated No. 10 Montrose (13-6) 11-1 on Monday to win the Class 4A Region 6 title. It was the second time in six days the Indians were facing the Hornets’ talented senior, who pitched a complete game shutout last Tuesday in the teams’ previous meeting.
Martino did the same for the regional title, throwing six innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. He allowed five hits and again was sharp with his command, throwing 56 of 74 pitches for strikes (he added three hits and three RBIs out of the No. 3 hole).
Montrose gave itself chances early to add to Martino’s season earned run average as Keagan Goodwin led off the game with a single, but was picked off moments later. Zeke Steenburgen took a walk to start the second, but Jaxon Kattner grounded into a double play following Steenburgen.
The Indians scored their lone run in the third inning off a Goodwin RBI single that scored Rocco Manuel, who hit a one-out single.
Martino was pretty automatic after that. He retired eight of the last nine batters, and struck out the side in the fifth inning. Steenburgen collected his fifth hit of the day (he was 4-for-4 in a game one win) in the fourth, but outside of that, only Gage Wareham could provide the other hit (a third-inning single) in the loss.
Montrose starter Nolin Boone escaped a first inning jam allowing no runs, but the Hornets capitalized in five straight innings. With two outs in the second, Derrick Domenico reached on an error by Goodwin that scored two, and the Hornets added another run on an RBI single a batter later.
Pueblo County added one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings before a four-run sixth that featured two walks to start the inning and a trio of hits off Titus Weese ended the game.
Boone, who pitched an inning and a third to seal the win against Pueblo Central, had his struggles against the Hornets, hitting three batters, two of which started rallies. Boone also had two wild pitches and a pair of walks. He struck out four and allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits.
The outing snapped Boone’s three-game streak of allowing no more than one earned run in each appearance.
In game one, Montrose defeated Pueblo Central 8-7.
Montrose scored four runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. Pueblo Central scored two runs in the fifth and sixth to cut the Indians' lead to 6-5, but after a Steenburgen double in the bottom of the sixth, Kattner produced a clutch two-run single to make it 8-5.
Indians' starter Parker Davis pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. After Weese allowed two runs in relief, ace Boone came in to shut the door.
Pueblo Central scored a pair in the top of the seventh before Boone induced a pop out to Keagan Goodwin to end the game.
Steenburgen was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Boone added three hits and an RBI.
The loss to Pueblo County ends Montrose’s 2021 season. All players except Goodwin and Boone (both are 2021 graduates) will return.
